Chemung Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Net Income Of $7.8 Million, Or $1.62 Per Share
| Chemung Financial Corporation
| Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from financial institutions
|$
|32,445
|$
|35,825
|$
|32,087
|$
|26,224
|$
|36,247
|Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions
|75,201
|284,226
|21,348
|20,811
|44,193
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|107,646
|320,051
|53,435
|47,035
|80,440
|Equity investments
|3,616
|3,387
|3,249
|3,235
|3,244
|Securities available for sale
|280,514
|287,335
|528,327
|531,442
|554,575
|Securities held to maturity
|680
|680
|808
|808
|657
|FHLB and FRB stock, at cost
|5,524
|6,826
|8,040
|9,117
|4,189
|Total investment securities
|286,718
|294,841
|537,175
|541,367
|559,421
|Commercial
|1,671,261
|1,591,999
|1,555,988
|1,516,525
|1,464,205
|Residential mortgage
|277,729
|278,221
|275,448
|274,979
|274,099
|Consumer
|253,366
|262,194
|266,200
|279,915
|290,650
|Loans, net of deferred loan fees
|2,202,356
|2,132,414
|2,097,636
|2,071,419
|2,028,954
|Allowance for credit losses
|(23,645
|)
|(22,665
|)
|(22,522
|)
|(21,388
|)
|(21,441
|)
|Loans, net
|2,178,711
|2,109,749
|2,075,114
|2,050,031
|2,007,513
|Loans held for sale
|3,075
|2,212
|284
|-
|-
|Premises and equipment, net
|15,376
|15,438
|16,222
|16,375
|14,915
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|4,943
|5,139
|5,332
|5,446
|5,637
|Goodwill
|21,824
|21,824
|21,824
|21,824
|21,824
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|74,725
|79,847
|84,090
|90,834
|81,221
|Total assets
|$
|2,696,634
|$
|2,852,488
|$
|2,796,725
|$
|2,776,147
|$
|2,774,215
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Non interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|633,216
|$
|624,389
|$
|619,645
|$
|625,762
|$
|616,126
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|356,271
|348,169
|339,790
|306,536
|349,383
|Money market deposits
|652,289
|639,706
|625,505
|595,123
|630,870
|Savings deposits
|231,905
|238,228
|249,541
|245,550
|242,911
|Time deposits
|484,835
|618,470
|598,915
|623,912
|611,831
|Total deposits
|2,358,516
|2,468,962
|2,433,396
|2,396,883
|2,451,121
|Advances and other debt
|3,530
|58,616
|88,701
|112,889
|53,757
|Subordinated debt, net of deferred issuance costs
|44,002
|44,146
|-
|-
|-
|Operating lease liabilities
|5,124
|5,319
|5,516
|5,629
|5,820
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|40,154
|40,479
|40,806
|45,437
|42,863
|Total liabilities
|2,451,326
|2,617,522
|2,568,419
|2,560,838
|2,553,561
|Shareholders' equity
|Common stock
|53
|53
|53
|53
|53
|Additional paid-in capital
|49,027
|48,502
|48,157
|48,783
|48,457
|Retained earnings
|250,373
|244,211
|252,195
|247,705
|243,266
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(15,069
|)
|(15,095
|)
|(15,180
|)
|(16,167
|)
|(15,987
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(39,076
|)
|(42,705
|)
|(56,919
|)
|(65,065
|)
|(55,135
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|245,308
|234,966
|228,306
|215,309
|220,654
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,696,634
|$
|2,852,488
|$
|2,796,725
|$
|2,776,147
|$
|2,774,215
|Period-end shares outstanding
|4,812
|4,810
|4,807
|4,771
|4,774
| Chemung Financial Corporation
| Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Percent Change
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| Percent Change
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Interest and dividend income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|31,033
|$
|28,611
|8.5
|$
|88,567
|$
|83,323
|6.3
|Taxable securities
|1,653
|3,060
|(46.0
|)
|7,206
|9,868
|(27.0
|)
|Tax exempt securities
|80
|250
|(68.0
|)
|545
|762
|(28.5
|)
|Interest-earning deposits
|1,118
|441
|153.5
|2,298
|1,014
|126.6
|Total interest and dividend income
|33,884
|32,362
|4.7
|98,616
|94,967
|3.8
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|10,171
|13,005
|(21.8
|)
|32,403
|37,861
|(14.4
|)
|Borrowed funds
|1,025
|969
|5.8
|2,900
|2,868
|1.1
|Total interest expense
|11,196
|13,974
|(19.9
|)
|35,303
|40,729
|(13.3
|)
|Net interest income
|22,688
|18,388
|23.4
|63,313
|54,238
|16.7
|Provision (credit) for credit losses
|1,064
|564
|88.7
|3,301
|(597
|)
|652.9
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|21,624
|17,824
|21.3
|60,012
|54,835
|9.4
|Non-interest income:
|Wealth management group fee income
|2,967
|2,991
|(0.8
|)
|8,827
|8,554
|3.2
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|1,094
|1,016
|7.7
|3,328
|2,929
|13.6
|Interchange revenue from debit card transactions
|1,073
|1,123
|(4.5
|)
|3,220
|3,327
|(3.2
|)
|Net gains (losses) on securities transactions
|-
|-
|N/M
|(17,498
|)
|-
|N/M
|Change in fair value of equity investments
|136
|118
|15.3
|197
|233
|(15.5
|)
|Net gains on sales of loans held for sale
|78
|91
|(14.3
|)
|169
|162
|4.3
|Net gains (losses) on sales of other real estate owned
|-
|(19
|)
|100.0
|(8
|)
|(22
|)
|63.6
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|8
|10
|(20.0
|)
|24
|29
|(17.2
|)
|Other
|732
|589
|24.3
|3,013
|1,962
|53.6
|Total non-interest income
|6,088
|5,919
|2.9
|1,272
|17,174
|(92.6
|)
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and wages
|7,925
|7,168
|10.6
|22,713
|21,007
|8.1
|Pension and other employee benefits
|2,298
|1,627
|41.2
|6,332
|5,787
|9.4
|Other components of net periodic pension and postretirement benefits
|(113
|)
|(227
|)
|50.2
|(339
|)
|(691
|)
|50.9
|Net occupancy
|1,371
|1,422
|(3.6
|)
|4,335
|4,360
|(0.6
|)
|Furniture and equipment
|399
|402
|(0.7
|)
|1,227
|1,197
|2.5
|Data processing
|2,534
|2,567
|(1.3
|)
|7,631
|7,437
|2.6
|Professional services
|636
|522
|21.8
|2,079
|1,639
|26.8
|Marketing and advertising
|203
|210
|(3.3
|)
|893
|943
|(5.3
|)
|Other real estate owned expense
|8
|55
|(85.5
|)
|22
|116
|(81.0
|)
|FDIC insurance
|352
|524
|(32.8
|)
|1,225
|1,617
|(24.2
|)
|Loan expense
|262
|353
|(25.8
|)
|836
|808
|3.5
|Other
|1,770
|1,887
|(6.2
|)
|5,387
|5,207
|3.5
|Total non-interest expense
|17,645
|16,510
|6.9
|52,341
|49,427
|5.9
|Income before income tax expense
|10,067
|7,233
|39.2
|8,943
|22,582
|(60.4
|)
|Income tax expense
|2,275
|1,513
|50.4
|1,580
|4,825
|(67.3
|)
|Net income
|$
|7,792
|$
|5,720
|36.2
|$
|7,363
|$
|17,757
|(58.5
|)
|Basic and diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.62
|$
|1.19
|$
|1.53
|$
|3.72
|Cash dividends declared per share
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.98
|$
|0.93
|Average basic and diluted shares outstanding
|4,811
|4,773
|4,802
|4,769
|N/M - Not Meaningful
|Chemung Financial Corporation
|As of or for the Three Months Ended
| As of or for the
Nine Months Ended
|Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2025
|2024
|RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
|Interest income
|$
|33,884
|$
|33,034
|$
|31,698
|$
|32,597
|$
|32,362
|$
|98,616
|$
|94,967
|Interest expense
|11,196
|12,226
|11,881
|12,776
|13,974
|35,303
|40,729
|Net interest income
|22,688
|20,808
|19,817
|19,821
|18,388
|63,313
|54,238
|Provision (credit) for credit losses
|1,064
|1,145
|1,092
|551
|564
|3,301
|(597
|)
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|21,624
|19,663
|18,725
|19,270
|17,824
|60,012
|54,835
|Non-interest income
|6,088
|(10,705
|)
|5,889
|6,056
|5,919
|1,272
|17,174
|Non-interest expense
|17,645
|17,769
|16,927
|17,823
|16,510
|52,341
|49,427
|Income before income tax expense
|10,067
|(8,811
|)
|7,687
|7,503
|7,233
|8,943
|22,582
|Income tax expense
|2,275
|(2,359
|)
|1,664
|1,589
|1,513
|1,580
|4,825
|Net income
|$
|7,792
|$
|(6,452
|)
|$
|6,023
|$
|5,914
|$
|5,720
|$
|7,363
|$
|17,757
|Basic and diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.62
|$
|(1.35
|)
|$
|1.26
|$
|1.24
|$
|1.19
|$
|1.53
|$
|3.72
|Average basic and diluted shares outstanding
|4,811
|4,808
|4,791
|4,774
|4,773
|4,802
|4,769
|PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|Return on average assets
|1.15
|%
|(0.92
|%)
|0.88
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.87
|%
|Return on average equity
|12.89
|%
|(11.29
|%)
|10.96
|%
|10.73
|%
|10.81
|%
|4.27
|%
|11.82
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (a)
|14.18
|%
|(12.48
|%)
|12.15
|%
|11.92
|%
|12.07
|%
|4.71
|%
|13.27
|%
|Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) (e)
|61.32
|%
|175.88
|%
|65.85
|%
|68.88
|%
|67.92
|%
|81.04
|%
|69.21
|%
|Efficiency ratio (adjusted) (a)
|61.18
|%
|65.69
|%
|65.64
|%
|68.64
|%
|67.69
|%
|64.08
|%
|68.97
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|2.61
|%
|2.54
|%
|2.47
|%
|2.57
|%
|2.39
|%
|2.54
|%
|2.41
|%
|Loans to deposits
|93.38
|%
|86.37
|%
|86.20
|%
|86.42
|%
|82.78
|%
|93.38
|%
|82.78
|%
|YIELDS / RATES - Fully Taxable Equivalent
|Yield on loans
|5.68
|%
|5.61
|%
|5.49
|%
|5.61
|%
|5.65
|%
|5.60
|%
|5.56
|%
|Yield on investments
|2.55
|%
|2.27
|%
|2.26
|%
|2.29
|%
|2.21
|%
|2.34
|%
|2.28
|%
|Yield on interest-earning assets
|5.15
|%
|4.83
|%
|4.72
|%
|4.79
|%
|4.78
|%
|4.90
|%
|4.72
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing deposits
|2.36
|%
|2.45
|%
|2.48
|%
|2.67
|%
|2.88
|%
|2.43
|%
|2.83
|%
|Cost of borrowings
|7.33
|%
|4.90
|%
|4.54
|%
|4.74
|%
|5.08
|%
|5.43
|%
|5.09
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|2.51
|%
|2.57
|%
|2.55
|%
|2.73
|%
|2.97
|%
|2.55
|%
|2.92
|%
|Cost of funds
|1.85
|%
|1.94
|%
|1.92
|%
|2.04
|%
|2.24
|%
|1.90
|%
|2.19
|%
|Interest rate spread
|2.64
|%
|2.26
|%
|2.17
|%
|2.06
|%
|1.81
|%
|2.35
|%
|1.80
|%
|Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent
|3.45
|%
|3.05
|%
|2.96
|%
|2.92
|%
|2.72
|%
|3.15
|%
|2.70
|%
|CAPITAL
|Total equity to total assets at end of period
|9.10
|%
|8.24
|%
|8.16
|%
|7.76
|%
|7.95
|%
|9.10
|%
|7.95
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets at end of period (a)
|8.36
|%
|7.53
|%
|7.44
|%
|7.02
|%
|7.22
|%
|8.36
|%
|7.22
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|50.98
|$
|48.85
|$
|47.49
|$
|45.13
|$
|46.22
|$
|50.98
|$
|46.22
|Tangible book value per share (a)
|46.44
|44.31
|42.95
|40.55
|41.65
|46.44
|41.65
|Period-end market value per share
|52.52
|48.47
|47.57
|48.81
|48.02
|52.52
|48.02
|Dividends declared per share
|0.34
|0.32
|0.32
|0.31
|0.31
|0.98
|0.93
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|Loans and loans held for sale (b)
|$
|2,171,673
|$
|2,108,557
|$
|2,077,739
|$
|2,046,270
|$
|2,020,280
|$
|2,119,666
|$
|2,006,479
|Interest-earning assets
|2,617,680
|2,749,856
|2,729,661
|2,711,995
|2,699,968
|2,698,654
|2,693,499
|Total assets
|2,684,273
|2,802,226
|2,784,414
|2,761,875
|2,751,392
|2,756,604
|2,738,962
|Deposits
|2,343,596
|2,432,713
|2,445,597
|2,446,662
|2,410,735
|2,406,929
|2,410,706
|Total equity
|239,836
|229,161
|222,802
|219,254
|210,421
|230,662
|200,588
|Tangible equity (a)
|218,012
|207,337
|200,978
|197,430
|188,597
|208,838
|178,764
|ASSET QUALITY
|Net charge-offs
|$
|86
|$
|992
|$
|262
|$
|594
|$
|78
|$
|1,340
|$
|566
|Non-performing loans (c)
|7,762
|8,237
|9,881
|8,954
|10,545
|7,762
|10,545
|Non-performing assets (d)
|7,972
|8,447
|10,282
|9,606
|11,134
|7,972
|11,134
|Allowance for credit losses
|23,645
|22,665
|22,522
|21,388
|21,441
|23,645
|21,441
|Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
|0.02
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.04
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.35
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.52
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.30
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.40
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|1.07
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.06
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|304.63
|%
|275.16
|%
|227.93
|%
|238.87
|%
|203.33
|%
|304.63
|%
|203.33
|%
|(a) See the GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
|(b) Loans and loans held for sale do not reflect the allowance for credit losses.
|(c) Non-performing loans include nonaccrual loans only.
|(d) Non-performing assets include non-performing loans plus other real estate owned and repossessed vehicles.
|(e) Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) is non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income plus non-interest income.
| Chemung Financial Corporation
|Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025
| Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
| Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025 vs. 2024
|(in thousands)
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Yield / Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Yield / Rate
|Total Change
|Due to Volume
|Due to Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Commercial loans
|$
|1,636,743
|$
|24,383
|5.91
|%
|$
|1,453,418
|$
|21,854
|5.98
|%
|$
|2,529
|$
|2,783
|$
|(254
|)
|Residential mortgage loans
|277,682
|3,063
|4.38
|%
|273,374
|2,713
|3.97
|%
|350
|46
|304
|Consumer loans
|257,248
|3,638
|5.61
|%
|293,488
|4,102
|5.56
|%
|(464
|)
|(501
|)
|37
|Taxable securities
|334,290
|1,656
|1.97
|%
|605,631
|3,063
|2.01
|%
|(1,407
|)
|(1,347
|)
|(60
|)
|Tax-exempt securities
|11,864
|93
|3.11
|%
|38,537
|272
|2.81
|%
|(179
|)
|(205
|)
|26
|Interest-earning deposits
|99,853
|1,118
|4.44
|%
|35,520
|441
|4.94
|%
|677
|726
|(49
|)
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,617,680
|33,951
|5.15
|%
|2,699,968
|32,445
|4.78
|%
|1,506
|1,502
|4
|Non interest-earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|26,580
|25,086
|Other assets
|62,923
|47,571
|Allowance for credit losses
|(22,910
|)
|(21,233
|)
|Total assets
|$
|2,684,273
|$
|2,751,392
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing checking
|$
|326,464
|$
|1,287
|1.56
|%
|$
|311,406
|$
|1,445
|1.85
|%
|$
|(158
|)
|$
|70
|$
|(228
|)
|Savings and money market
|870,958
|4,376
|1.99
|%
|864,541
|4,607
|2.12
|%
|(231
|)
|36
|(267
|)
|Time deposits
|507,557
|4,429
|3.46
|%
|554,605
|6,056
|4.34
|%
|(1,627
|)
|(480
|)
|(1,147
|)
|Brokered deposits
|7,174
|79
|4.37
|%
|65,913
|897
|5.41
|%
|(818
|)
|(673
|)
|(145
|)
|FHLBNY overnight advances
|23
|-
|-
|%
|541
|7
|5.06
|%
|(7
|)
|(4
|)
|(3
|)
|Term advances and other debt
|11,331
|127
|4.45
|%
|75,305
|962
|5.08
|%
|(835
|)
|(728
|)
|(107
|)
|Subordinated debt
|44,105
|898
|8.08
|%
|-
|-
|N/A
|898
|898
|-
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,767,612
|11,196
|2.51
|%
|1,872,311
|13,974
|2.97
|%
|(2,778
|)
|(881
|)
|(1,897
|)
|Non interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|631,443
|614,270
|Other liabilities
|45,382
|54,390
|Total liabilities
|2,444,437
|2,540,971
|Shareholders' equity
|239,836
|210,421
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,684,273
|$
|2,751,392
|Fully taxable equivalent net interest income
|22,755
|18,471
|$
|4,284
|$
|2,383
|$
|1,901
|Net interest rate spread (1)
|2.64
|%
|1.81
|%
|Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2)
|3.45
|%
|2.72
|%
|Taxable equivalent adjustment
|(67
|)
|(83
|)
|Net interest income
|$
|22,688
|$
|18,388
|(1) Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
|(2) Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
| Chemung Financial Corporation
|Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited)
| Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2025
| Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
| Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2025 vs. 2024
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Yield / Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Yield / Rate
|Total Change
|Due to Volume
|Due to Rate
| (in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Commercial loans
|$
|1,578,397
|$
|68,988
|5.84
|%
|$
|1,433,224
|$
|63,501
|5.92
|%
|$
|5,487
|$
|6,355
|$
|(868
|)
|Residential mortgage loans
|276,540
|8,611
|4.16
|%
|274,834
|7,879
|3.82
|%
|732
|48
|684
|Consumer loans
|264,729
|11,116
|5.61
|%
|298,421
|12,114
|5.42
|%
|(998
|)
|(1,409
|)
|411
|Taxable securities
|483,242
|7,215
|2.00
|%
|619,657
|9,877
|2.13
|%
|(2,662
|)
|(2,084
|)
|(578
|)
|Tax-exempt securities
|27,101
|611
|3.01
|%
|39,453
|830
|2.81
|%
|(219
|)
|(275
|)
|56
|Interest-earning deposits
|68,645
|2,298
|4.48
|%
|27,910
|1,014
|4.85
|%
|1,284
|1,367
|(83
|)
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,698,654
|98,839
|4.90
|%
|2,693,499
|95,215
|4.72
|%
|3,624
|4,002
|(378
|)
|Non interest-earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|25,882
|25,131
|Other assets
|54,411
|41,807
|Allowance for credit losses
|(22,343
|)
|(21,475
|)
|Total assets
|$
|2,756,604
|$
|2,738,962
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing checking
|$
|332,492
|$
|3,888
|1.56
|%
|$
|308,318
|$
|4,170
|1.81
|%
|$
|(282
|)
|$
|315
|$
|(597
|)
|Savings and money market
|865,917
|12,479
|1.93
|%
|861,382
|13,190
|2.05
|%
|(711
|)
|69
|(780
|)
|Time deposits
|513,847
|13,669
|3.56
|%
|521,997
|16,603
|4.25
|%
|(2,934
|)
|(257
|)
|(2,677
|)
|Brokered deposits
|70,560
|2,367
|4.49
|%
|96,056
|3,898
|5.42
|%
|(1,531
|)
|(930
|)
|(601
|)
|FHLBNY overnight advances
|8,319
|286
|4.60
|%
|15,359
|646
|5.53
|%
|(360
|)
|(263
|)
|(97
|)
|Term advances and other debt
|44,778
|1,509
|4.51
|%
|59,584
|2,222
|4.98
|%
|(713
|)
|(517
|)
|(196
|)
|Subordinated debt
|18,281
|1,105
|8.08
|%
|-
|-
|N/A
|1,105
|1,105
|-
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,854,194
|35,303
|2.55
|%
|1,862,696
|40,729
|2.92
|%
|(5,426
|)
|(478
|)
|(4,948
|)
|Non interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|624,113
|622,953
|Other liabilities
|47,635
|52,725
|Total liabilities
|2,525,942
|2,538,374
|Shareholders' equity
|230,662
|200,588
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,756,604
|$
|2,738,962
|Fully taxable equivalent net interest income
|63,536
|54,486
|$
|9,050
|$
|4,480
|$
|4,570
|Net interest rate spread (1)
|2.35
|%
|1.80
|%
|Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2)
|3.15
|%
|2.70
|%
|Taxable equivalent adjustment
|(223
|)
|(248
|)
|Net interest income
|$
|63,313
|$
|54,238
|(1) Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
|(2) Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
| Chemung Financial Corporation
|Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025
| Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
| Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025 vs.
June 30, 2025
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Yield / Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Yield / Rate
|Total Change
|Due to Volume
|Due to Rate
|(in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Commercial loans
|$
|1,636,743
|$
|24,383
|5.91
|%
|$
|1,568,239
|$
|22,909
|5.86
|%
|$
|1,474
|$
|1,233
|$
|241
|Residential mortgage loans
|277,682
|3,063
|4.38
|%
|276,391
|2,847
|4.13
|%
|216
|15
|201
|Consumer loans
|257,248
|3,638
|5.61
|%
|263,927
|3,727
|5.66
|%
|(89
|)
|(66
|)
|(23
|)
|Taxable securities
|334,290
|1,656
|1.97
|%
|533,573
|2,533
|1.90
|%
|(877
|)
|(969
|)
|92
|Tax-exempt securities
|11,864
|93
|3.11
|%
|31,967
|239
|3.00
|%
|(146
|)
|(155
|)
|9
|Interest-earning deposits
|99,853
|1,118
|4.44
|%
|75,759
|855
|4.53
|%
|263
|280
|(17
|)
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,617,680
|33,951
|5.15
|%
|2,749,856
|33,110
|4.83
|%
|841
|338
|503
|Non interest-earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|26,580
|25,005
|Other assets
|62,923
|49,911
|Allowance for credit losses
|(22,910
|)
|(22,546
|)
|Total assets
|$
|2,684,273
|$
|2,802,226
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing checking
|$
|326,464
|$
|1,287
|1.56
|%
|$
|334,957
|$
|1,297
|1.55
|%
|$
|(10
|)
|$
|(21
|)
|$
|11
|Savings and money market
|870,958
|4,376
|1.99
|%
|867,723
|4,237
|1.96
|%
|139
|27
|112
|Time deposits
|507,557
|4,429
|3.46
|%
|519,181
|4,536
|3.50
|%
|(107
|)
|(71
|)
|(36
|)
|Brokered deposits
|7,174
|79
|4.37
|%
|92,826
|1,006
|4.35
|%
|(927
|)
|(932
|)
|5
|FHLBNY overnight advances
|23
|-
|-
|%
|4,381
|50
|4.58
|%
|(50
|)
|(25
|)
|(25
|)
|Term advances and other debt
|11,331
|127
|4.45
|%
|79,413
|893
|4.51
|%
|(766
|)
|(754
|)
|(12
|)
|Subordinated debt
|44,105
|898
|8.08
|%
|10,254
|207
|8.10
|%
|691
|694
|(3
|)
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,767,612
|11,196
|2.51
|%
|1,908,735
|12,226
|2.57
|%
|(1,030
|)
|(1,082
|)
|52
|Non interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|631,443
|618,026
|Other liabilities
|45,382
|46,304
|Total liabilities
|2,444,437
|2,573,065
|Shareholders' equity
|239,836
|229,161
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,684,273
|$
|2,802,226
|Fully taxable equivalent net interest income
|22,755
|20,884
|$
|1,871
|$
|1,420
|$
|451
|Net interest rate spread (1)
|2.64
|%
|2.26
|%
|Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2)
|3.45
|%
|3.05
|%
|Taxable equivalent adjustment
|(67
|)
|(76
|)
|Net interest income
|$
|22,688
|$
|20,808
|(1) Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
|(2) Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Chemung Financial Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
The Corporation prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP. See the Corporation's unaudited consolidated balance sheets and statements of income contained within this press release. That presentation provides the reader with an understanding of the Corporation's results that can be tracked consistently from period-to-period and enables a comparison of the Corporation's performance with other companies' GAAP financial statements.
In addition to analyzing the Corporation's results on a reported basis, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, because it believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information to investors about the underlying operational performance and trends of the Corporation and, therefore, facilitate a comparison of the Corporation with the performance of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
The SEC has adopted Regulation G, which applies to all public disclosures, including earnings releases, made by registered companies that contain“non-GAAP financial measures.” Under Regulation G, companies making public disclosures containing non-GAAP financial measures must also disclose, along with each non-GAAP financial measure, certain additional information, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure and a statement of the Corporation's reasons for utilizing the non-GAAP financial measure as part of its financial disclosures. The SEC has exempted from the definition of“non-GAAP financial measures” certain commonly used financial measures that are not based on GAAP. When these exempted measures are included in public disclosures, supplemental information is not required. The following measures used in this Report, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the SEC and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules, although we are unable to state with certainty that the SEC would so regard them.
Fully Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income is commonly presented on a tax-equivalent basis. That is, to the extent that some component of the institution's net interest income, which is presented on a before-tax basis, is exempt from taxation (e.g., is received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added to the actual before-tax net interest income total. This adjustment is considered helpful in comparing one financial institution's net interest income to that of other institutions or in analyzing any institution's net interest income trend line over time, to correct any analytical distortion that might otherwise arise from the fact that financial institutions vary widely in the proportions of their portfolios that are invested in tax-exempt securities, and that even a single institution may significantly alter over time the proportion of its own portfolio that is invested in tax-exempt obligations. Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of a second financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. For purposes of this measure as well, fully taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, as opposed to actual net interest income, again to provide a better basis of comparison from institution to institution and to better demonstrate a single institution's performance over time. The Corporation follows these practices.
|As of or for the
|As of or for the Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|(in thousands, except ratio data)
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2025
|2024
|NET INTEREST MARGIN - FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|22,688
|$
|20,808
|$
|19,817
|$
|19,821
|$
|18,388
|$
|63,313
|$
|54,238
|Fully taxable equivalent adjustment
|67
|76
|80
|88
|83
|223
|248
|Fully taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP)
|$
|22,755
|$
|20,884
|$
|19,897
|$
|19,909
|$
|18,471
|$
|63,536
|$
|54,486
|Average interest-earning assets (GAAP)
|$
|2,617,680
|$
|2,749,856
|$
|2,729,661
|$
|2,711,995
|$
|2,699,968
|$
|2,698,654
|$
|2,693,499
|Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)
|3.45
|%
|3.05
|%
|2.96
|%
|2.92
|%
|2.72
|%
|3.15
|%
|2.70
|%
Efficiency Ratio
The unadjusted efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and non-interest income). The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure which represents the Corporation's ability to turn resources into revenue and is calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue (fully taxable equivalent net interest income and non-interest income), adjusted for one-time occurrences and amortization. This measure is meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation's productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.
|As of or for the
|As of or for the Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|(in thousands, except ratio data)
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2025
|2024
|EFFICIENCY RATIO
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|22,688
|$
|20,808
|$
|19,817
|$
|19,821
|$
|18,388
|$
|63,313
|$
|54,238
|Fully taxable equivalent adjustment
|67
|76
|80
|88
|83
|223
|248
|Fully taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP)
|$
|22,755
|$
|20,884
|$
|19,897
|$
|19,909
|$
|18,471
|$
|63,536
|$
|54,486
|Non-interest income (GAAP)
|$
|6,088
|$
|(10,705
|)
|$
|5,889
|$
|6,056
|$
|5,919
|$
|1,272
|$
|17,174
|Less: net (gains) losses on security transactions
|-
|17,498
|-
|-
|-
|17,498
|-
|Less: (gain) loss on sale of branch property
|-
|(629
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(629
|)
|-
|Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)
|$
|6,088
|$
|6,164
|$
|5,889
|$
|6,056
|$
|5,919
|$
|18,141
|$
|17,174
|Non-interest expense (GAAP)
|$
|17,645
|$
|17,769
|$
|16,927
|$
|17,823
|$
|16,510
|$
|52,341
|$
|49,427
|Efficiency ratio (unadjusted)
|61.32
|%
|175.88
|%
|65.85
|%
|68.88
|%
|67.92
|%
|81.04
|%
|69.21
|%
|Efficiency ratio (adjusted)
|61.18
|%
|65.69
|%
|65.64
|%
|68.64
|%
|67.69
|%
|64.08
|%
|68.97
|%
Tangible Equity and Tangible Assets (Period-End)
Tangible equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are each non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible equity represents the Corporation's stockholders' equity, less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible assets represents the Corporation's total assets, less goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book value per share represents the Corporation's tangible equity divided by common shares at period-end. These measures are meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation's use of equity.
|As of or for the
|As of or for the Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|(in thousands, except per share and ratio data)
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2025
|2024
|TANGIBLE EQUITY AND TANGIBLE ASSETS
|(PERIOD END)
|Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|245,308
|$
|234,966
|$
|228,306
|$
|215,309
|$
|220,654
|$
|245,308
|$
|220,654
|Less: intangible assets
|(21,824
|)
|(21,824
|)
|(21,824
|)
|(21,824
|)
|(21,824
|)
|(21,824
|)
|(21,824
|)
|Tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|223,484
|$
|213,142
|$
|206,482
|$
|193,485
|$
|198,830
|$
|223,484
|$
|198,830
|Total assets (GAAP)
|$
|2,696,634
|$
|2,852,488
|$
|2,796,725
|$
|2,776,147
|$
|2,774,215
|$
|2,696,634
|$
|2,774,215
|Less: intangible assets
|(21,824
|)
|(21,824
|)
|(21,824
|)
|(21,824
|)
|(21,824
|)
|(21,824
|)
|(21,824
|)
|Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|2,674,810
|$
|2,830,664
|$
|2,774,901
|$
|2,754,323
|$
|2,752,391
|$
|2,674,810
|$
|2,752,391
|Total equity to total assets at end of period (GAAP)
|9.10
|%
|8.24
|%
|8.16
|%
|7.76
|%
|7.95
|%
|9.10
|%
|7.95
|%
|Book value per share (GAAP)
|$
|50.98
|$
|48.85
|$
|47.49
|$
|45.13
|$
|46.22
|$
|50.98
|$
|46.22
|Tangible equity to tangible assets at end of period (non-GAAP)
|8.36
|%
|7.53
|%
|7.44
|%
|7.02
|%
|7.22
|%
|8.36
|%
|7.22
|%
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|46.44
|$
|44.31
|$
|42.95
|$
|40.55
|$
|41.65
|$
|46.44
|$
|41.65
Tangible Equity (Average)
Average tangible equity and return on average tangible equity are each non-GAAP financial measures. Average tangible equity represents the Corporation's average stockholders' equity, less average goodwill and intangible assets for the period. Return on average tangible equity measures the Corporation's earnings as a percentage of average tangible equity. These measures are meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation's use of equity.
|As of or for the
|As of or for the Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|(in thousands, except ratio data)
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2025
|2024
|TANGIBLE EQUITY (AVERAGE)
|Total average shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|239,836
|$
|229,161
|$
|222,802
|$
|219,254
|$
|210,421
|$
|230,662
|$
|200,588
|Less: average intangible assets
|(21,824
|)
|(21,824
|)
|(21,824
|)
|(21,824
|)
|(21,824
|)
|(21,824
|)
|(21,824
|)
|Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|218,012
|$
|207,337
|$
|200,978
|$
|197,430
|$
|188,597
|$
|208,838
|$
|178,764
|Return on average equity (GAAP)
|12.89
|%
|(11.29
|%)
|10.96
|%
|10.73
|%
|10.81
|%
|4.27
|%
|11.82
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|14.18
|%
|(12.48
|%)
|12.15
|%
|11.92
|%
|12.07
|%
|4.71
|%
|13.27
|%
Adjustments for Certain Items of Income or Expense
In addition to disclosures of certain GAAP financial measures, including net income, EPS, ROA, and ROE, we may also provide comparative disclosures that adjust these GAAP financial measures for a particular period by removing from the calculation thereof the impact of certain transactions or other material items of income or expense occurring during the period, including certain nonrecurring items. The Corporation believes that the resulting non-GAAP financial measures may improve an understanding of its results of operations by separating out any such transactions or items that may have had a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the Corporation's financial results during the particular period in question. In the Corporation's presentation of any such non-GAAP (adjusted) financial measures not specifically discussed in the preceding paragraphs, the Corporation supplies the supplemental financial information and explanations required under Regulation G.
|As of or for the
|As of or for the Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|(in thousands, except per share and ratio data)
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2025
|2024
|NON-GAAP NET INCOME
|Reported net income (GAAP)
|$
|7,792
|$
|(6,452
|)
|$
|6,023
|$
|5,914
|$
|5,720
|$
|7,363
|$
|17,757
|Net (gains) losses on security transactions (net of tax)
|-
|13,237
|-
|-
|-
|13,237
|-
|Net (gain) loss on sale of branch property (net of tax)
|-
|(463
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(463
|)
|-
|Net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|7,792
|$
|6,322
|$
|6,023
|$
|5,914
|$
|5,720
|$
|20,137
|$
|17,757
|Average basic and diluted shares outstanding
|4,811
|4,808
|4,791
|4,774
|4,773
|4,802
|4,769
|Reported basic and diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
|$
|1.62
|$
|(1.35
|)
|$
|1.26
|$
|1.24
|$
|1.19
|$
|1.53
|$
|3.72
|Reported return on average assets (GAAP)
|1.15
|%
|(0.92
|%)
|0.88
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.87
|%
|Reported return on average equity (GAAP)
|12.89
|%
|(11.29
|%)
|10.96
|%
|10.73
|%
|10.81
|%
|4.27
|%
|11.82
|%
|Basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|1.62
|$
|1.31
|$
|1.26
|$
|1.24
|$
|1.19
|$
|4.19
|$
|3.72
|Return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|1.15
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.98
|%
|0.87
|%
|Return on average equity (non-GAAP)
|12.89
|%
|11.07
|%
|10.96
|%
|10.73
|%
|10.81
|%
|11.67
|%
|11.82
|%
