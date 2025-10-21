Adamas Trust 2025 Third Quarter Conference Call Scheduled For Thursday, October 30, 2025

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed, on a listen-only basis, at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at or using this link. A webcast replay link of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website approximately two hours after the call and will be available for 12 months.

About Adamas Trust

Adamas Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. Adamas is an internally-managed REIT focused on strategically deploying capital across complementary businesses to generate durable earnings and long-term value for stockholders. Built on a foundation of strength, integrity, and resilience, Adamas combines disciplined portfolio management with an operating platform designed to capture opportunities across real estate and capital markets.