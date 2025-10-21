Teekay Group To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Results On October 29, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation Ltd. (Teekay) (NYSE:TK) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers) (NYSE:TNK) (collectively, the Teekay Group) plan to release their financial results for the third quarter 2025 after market close on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

The Teekay Group plans to host a conference call on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its results for the third quarter 2025. All shareholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:



By dialing 1(800) 330-6710, or 1(647) 361-1999 if outside of North America, and quoting conference ID code 4192782. By accessing the webcast, which will be available on the Teekay Group's website at (the archive will remain on the website for a period of one year).

The accompanying Teekay Group third quarter 2025 earnings presentation will also be available at in advance of the conference call start time.

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil marine transportation and marine services. Teekay provides these services through its controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK), a leading owner and operator of mid-sized crude tankers. Teekay Tankers manages and operates approximately 55 conventional tankers and other marine assets, including vessels operated for the Australian Government. With offices in eight countries and approximately 2,200 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay Tankers provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world's leading energy companies.

Teekay's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TK”.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers has a fleet of 34 double-hull tankers (including 17 Suezmax tankers, 16 Aframax / LR2 tankers and one VLCC tanker), and also has three time chartered-in oil tankers. Teekay Tankers' vessels are typically employed through a mix of spot tanker market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Tankers manages and operates vessels for the Australian Government and Australian energy companies as part of the marine services provided by the Company and owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation Ltd.

Teekay Tankers' Class A common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TNK.”

For Investor Relations enquiries contact:

E-mail: ...

Website: