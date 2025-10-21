Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. To Host Earnings Release Conference Call


2025-10-21 04:16:50
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 prior to the market open on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-715-9871 and referencing Conference ID number 7361828. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, November 5, 2025 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and referencing Conference ID number 7361828.

Contacts:
Donavon P. Ternes
President and
Chief Executive Officer

Peter C. Fan
Senior Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060


