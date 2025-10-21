Toll Brothers Wins Multiple Awards For Colorado Springs Parade Of Homes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the Company's Colorado Division was honored with six awards at the annual Colorado Springs Parade of Homes awards banquet, including Best Overall Home (priced from $790,000 to $850,000) for its Ridgway Contemporary home design at Toll Brothers at Gold Hill in Colorado Springs. Hosted by the Housing and Building Association of Colorado Springs, 16 builders showcased 32 homes across the Pikes Peak Region during the 71st Annual Parade of Homes.

The Industry Awards of Excellence were announced at the Parade of Homes Banquet, following evaluation by industry experts from across the country and Colorado. Awards were given for homes in multiple price ranges, with six honors presented in each category based on defined judging criteria.

Three Toll Brothers homes were featured in the Colorado Parade of Homes: the Grace Elite Farmhouse at Heights at Cottonwood Creek, the Blodgett Farmhouse at Foxtail Crossing, and the Ridgway Contemporary at Toll Brothers at Gold Hill. Toll Brothers earned six awards for its homes in Colorado Springs, including:



Best Overall Home: Ridgway Contemporary | Toll Brothers at Gold Hill

Best Architectural Exterior: Grace Elite Farmhouse | Heights at Cottonwood Creek

Best Primary Suite: Blodgett Farmhouse | Foxtail Crossing

Best Interior Design: Blodgett Farmhouse | Foxtail Crossing

Best Primary Suite: Ridgway Contemporary | Toll Brothers at Gold Hill Best Kitchen: Ridgway Contemporary | Toll Brothers at Gold Hill









“We are thrilled to have multiple Toll Brothers homes and communities recognized for these awards that set the benchmark for excellence in the home building industry,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado.

“It is exciting to see the incredible response to our model homes in Colorado Springs and for our newest Ridgway model home to be honored as the Best Overall Home in its category,” added Carveth.

The Grace Elite Farmhouse model at Heights at Cottonwood Creek offers 1,842 square feet of thoughtfully designed living space, featuring 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, and a 2-car tandem garage. This luxury townhome community in Colorado Springs showcases modern architecture, stunning Front Range views, and direct trail access to Cottonwood Creek Park.

The Blodgett Farmhouse at Foxtail Crossing features 1,953 square feet of luxury living with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. Foxtail Crossing is a private, gated community in Colorado Springs, offering luxury single-family paired homes up to 2,067 square feet with exceptional access to shopping and dining, recreation, area employers, and convenient commuter routes.

The Ridgway Contemporary is the newest model in Colorado Springs located at Toll Brothers at Gold Hill. This model features 2,154 square feet of luxury living with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. Toll Brothers at Gold Hill is a community of new construction townhomes in Colorado Springs, offering attached homes and detached single-family homes with proximity to outdoor recreation and a vibrant downtown area.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.



Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit.



From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

