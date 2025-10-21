Oportun To Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Tuesday, November 4, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven financial services company, will release financial results for its third quarter 2025 on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, after market close.

Oportun will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss results on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT. A live webcast of the call will be accessible from Oportun's investor relations website at oportun, and a webcast replay of the call will be available for one year. The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-866-604-1698 (toll-free) or 1-201-389-0844 (international). Participants should call in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven financial services company that puts its members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $20.8 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.5 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members set aside an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit.

