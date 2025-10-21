Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Financial Results
| Three-Month Period Ended
September 27, 2025
|(dollars in thousands)
|Low
|High
|Net income
|$
|11,000
|$
|15,000
|Interest expense, net
|33,600
|34,900
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|1,500
|(4,050
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,500
|2,700
|EBITDA (1)
|48,600
|48,550
|Goodwill, intangible and other long-lived asset impairment
|350
|500
|Non-cash share-based compensation
|4,700
|5,800
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|5,150
|6,600
|Fees related to debt modifications
|15,650
|16,900
|Interest rate derivatives (2)
|-
|50
|Acquisition-related costs (3)
|(1,000
|)
|(1,300
|)
|Integration costs (4)
|2,150
|2,300
|Legal costs and settlements associated with acquisition matters (5)
|1,450
|1,600
|Restructuring (6)
|-
|100
|Other legal matters (7)
|-
|50
|Other adjustments (8)
|(50
|)
|(150
|)
|Total adjustments
|28,400
|32,450
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|77,000
|$
|81,000
(1) EBITDA is presented in this table solely for the purposes of reconciling to Adjusted EBITDA. Values presented in the Low and High columns may not reflect the low and high ends of the EBITDA presented on account of the income tax expense (benefit) portion of the reconciliation from net income.
(2) Represents valuation adjustments and settlements associated with interest rate derivatives that are not included in interest expense, net.
(3) Represents transaction costs incurred in connection with planned, completed, or terminated acquisitions, which include investment banking fees, legal diligence and related documentation costs, and finance and accounting diligence and documentation.
(4) Represents (i) costs associated with our Integration Management Office, which focuses on our integration efforts and transformational projects such as systems conversions and implementations, material cost reduction and restructuring projects, among other things, of approximately $0.5 million to $0.6 million; and (ii) transitionary costs incurred to integrate acquired companies into our field and corporate operations of approximately $1.6 million to $1.7 million. Transitionary costs incurred to integrate acquired companies include IT consulting costs and related integration support costs; salary, severance and retention costs associated with duplicative acquired company personnel until such personnel are exited from the Company; accounting, legal and consulting costs; expenses and impairments related to the closure and consolidation of overlapping markets of acquired companies, including lease termination and relocation costs; costs associated with terminating legacy acquired company contracts and systems; and one-time costs associated with rebranding our acquired companies and locations to the Aveanna brand.
(5) Represents legal and forensic costs, as well as settlements associated with resolving legal matters arising during or as a result of our acquisition-related activities. This primarily includes (i) costs of approximately $1.3 million to $1.5 million to comply with the U.S. Department of Justice, Antitrust Division's grand jury subpoena related to nurse wages and hiring activities in certain of our markets, in connection with a terminated transaction.
(6) Represents costs associated with restructuring our branch and regional administrative footprint as well as our corporate overhead infrastructure costs in order to appropriately size our resources to current volumes, including: (i) branch and regional salary and severance costs; (ii) corporate salary and severance costs; and (iii) rent and lease termination costs associated with the closure of certain office locations.
(7) Represents activity related to accrued legal settlements and the related costs and expenses associated with certain judgments and arbitration awards rendered against us where certain insurance coverage is in dispute. We released a legal reserve related to a certain accrued legal settlement during the period presented.
(8) Represents: (i) other costs or (income) that are either non-cash or non-core to the our ongoing operations of approximately $(0.1) million to $(0.2) million.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and has locations in 38 states providing a broad range of pediatric and adult healthcare services including nursing, rehabilitation services, occupational nursing in schools, therapy services, day treatment centers for medically fragile and chronically ill children and adults, home health and hospice services, as well as delivery of enteral nutrition and other products to patients. The Company also provides case management services in order to assist families and patients by coordinating the provision of services between insurers or other payers, physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. In addition, the Company provides respite healthcare services, which are temporary care provider services provided in relief of the patient's normal caregiver. The Company's services are designed to provide a high quality, lower cost alternative to prolonged hospitalization.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements (other than statements of historical facts) in this press release regarding our prospects, plans, financial position, business strategy and preliminary unaudited fourth quarter financial results may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of terminology such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“estimate,”“seek,”“will,”“may,”“should,”“would,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“could,”“design,”“guidance,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. These statements are based on certain assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, the risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading“Risk Factors” in Aveanna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2024 fiscal year filed with the SEC on March 13, 2025, which is available at In addition, these forward-looking statements necessarily depend upon assumptions, estimates and dates that may prove to be incorrect or imprecise. Accordingly, forward-looking statements included in this press release do not purport to be predictions of future events or circumstances, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed by forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Aveanna undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.CONTACT: Investor Contact Matt Buckhalter Chief Financial Officer...
