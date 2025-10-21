ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Third Quarter 2025 Webcast Scheduled For October 23, 2025
The live broadcast will be available on October 23, 2025, beginning at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at .
The online replay will be available on the Company's website and continue for one year.
About ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.
ARMOUR invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).
Additional Information and Where to Find It
Investors, security holders and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the SEC's internet site at , or the Company website at , or by directing requests to: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc., 3001 Ocean Drive, Suite 201, Vero Beach, Florida 32963, Attention: Investor Relations.
Investor Contact:
Gordon M. Harper
Chief Financial Officer
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.
(772) 617-4340
