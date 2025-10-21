Diversified Energy Announces Timing Of 2025 Third Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE: DEC, NYSE: DEC) (“Diversified” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company plans to publish its operational and financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025 (the“3Q25 Results”) on Monday, November 3rd, 2025, after the US market close. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30AM EST (1:30:00 PM GMT) on Tuesday, November 4th to discuss the 3Q25 Results and make an audio replay of the event available shortly thereafter. Conference Details

US (toll-free) 1-877-836-0271 / +1 201-689-7805

UK (toll-free) +44 (0)800 756 3429

Web Audio Replay Information



Prior to the event, Diversified will publish the Company's Q3 2025 Results on its website at and also make available a supplementary Q3 2025 Results Presentation at .

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris ... Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications FTI Consulting ... U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations



About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our unique differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.