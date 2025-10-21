National Fund For Sacred Places To Award $8.73 Million In Grants To 30 Congregations With Historic Buildings

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The National Fund for Sacred Places, a program of Partners for Sacred Places in collaboration with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, is proud to announce its newest cohort of grantees. This year, 29 churches and one synagogue (listed below) have been selected to receive capital grants of up to $500,000 along with tailored technical assistance to support historic preservation efforts, community engagement, and enhanced fundraising. This represents both the largest cohort of grantees in a single year and the largest amount of funding awarded in the program's history, totaling $8.73 million in grants.

Now entering its tenth year, the National Fund for Sacred Places is the only nationwide program of its kind, providing financial and professional resources to help congregations remain strong faith communities while they steward some of the nation's most important and architecturally significant houses of worship. Since its inception, the National Fund has awarded or pledged over $33 million to 168 community-serving congregations representing 28 faith traditions across 45 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

“Each of the congregations welcomed into the National Fund this year represents a unique story of resilience, history, and service,” said Bob Jaeger, President of Partners for Sacred Places.“These sacred places are not only architectural treasures – they are vital centers of congregational life and community anchors offering meals, education, cultural enrichment, and refuge. We are honored to support their preservation and their continued role in public life.”

Faith communities supported by the National Fund often serve as centers for critical social and cultural activity, providing everything from shelter and meals to after-school programs, concerts, and civic dialogue. Research shows that for every $1 invested through the National Fund, more than $4.77 in community impact is generated, making preservation an act of both cultural stewardship and community investment.

“Sacred places hold a profound role in the American landscape, embodying both heritage and hope,” said Carol Quillen, President and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.“Through the National Fund for Sacred Places, we are ensuring these spaces remain vibrant hubs of community life, sustaining connection, creativity, and service for generations to come.”

Interest in the National Fund continues to be high. This year 319 congregations applied, reflecting both widespread need and a growing recognition that sacred places require external support to maintain their dual role as historic landmarks and community lifelines.

“The congregations we serve are dedicated to caring for their historic buildings and serving their communities, but cannot do it alone,” said Rachel Hildebrandt, Senior Director of the National Fund for Sacred Places.“The National Fund provides funding as well as comprehensive technical assistance so that our grantees can complete the urgent projects at hand while remaining vital, thriving congregations. We are deeply invested in their success and look forward to working with them over the next two or more years.”

For a full list of National Fund 2025 Grantees, please visit our database. For more information on the National Fund for Sacred Places, including eligibility, program details, and the value of sacred places in communities nationwide, please visit . The National Fund for Sacred Places is made possible thanks to the generosity of Lilly Endowment Inc.

###