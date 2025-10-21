National Down Syndrome Society Launches CARE Down Syndrome

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New clinical education hub empowers primary care professionals with the knowledge and resources required to meet the unique healthcare needs of adults with Down syndrome

Washington D.C., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) is proud to announce the launch of its initiative, CARE Down Syndrome, a comprehensive, free online clinical education and resource hub designed to equip healthcare professionals with the knowledge, tools, and confidence needed to deliver exceptional care to adults with Down syndrome.

Estimates show that only 5% of adults with Down syndrome in the United States have access to clinics specifically equipped to meet their unique healthcare needs. Most individuals rely on primary care professionals who often have limited experience with the Down syndrome community and may have received minimal training in medical school on how to provide appropriate care.



To close this critical knowledge gap and improve healthcare outcomes, NDSS created CARE Down Syndrome in partnership with more than 40 national experts, including Brian Chicoine, MD, Medical Director of Advocate Medical Group Adult Down Syndrome Center, and with support from The Linda and Mike Mussallem Foundation. This initiative extends Dr. Chicoine's and others' vital research and expertise to primary care professionals worldwide.

CARE Down Syndrome Initiative Highlights:

Accredited eLearning Course: The initiative features a two-hour, self-paced eLearning course designed to help healthcare professionals learn practical strategies for managing the unique healthcare needs of adults with Down syndrome, while earning Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits.

Reference Articles: CARE Down Syndrome offers a free catalog of reference articles, providing clinically relevant, quick-access information and tools on a range of topics, including Alzheimer's disease, weight management, and mental health.

Specialized Resource Library : The resource library includes patient education materials and additional tools designed to support healthcare professionals in delivering exceptional care to adults with Down syndrome.

All course materials and clinical reference articles have been peer-reviewed by experts with extensive experience caring for patients with Down syndrome and have also been reviewed and endorsed by the Down Syndrome Medical Interest Group-USA (DSMIG-USA) and the American Academy of Developmental Medicine & Dentistry (AADMD).

“We created CARE Down Syndrome to close critical gaps in care for adults with Down syndrome,” said Kandi Pickard, NDSS President and CEO.“This initiative empowers healthcare professionals with the confidence, knowledge, and resources they need to deliver enhanced, more personalized care.”

“Too often, primary care providers are asked to meet the complex needs of adults with Down syndrome without having access to the specialized training or resources needed to best serve this population,” said Mike Mussallem.“CARE Down Syndrome is tackling this challenge head on by providing accessible tools and educational resources based on the expertise of leaders in this area, including Dr. Chicoine and his team. Linda and I are proud to partner with NDSS and Dr. Chicoine on this important initiative.”

Healthcare professionals are encouraged to enroll in the course and take advantage of this free resource.

To learn more about the CARE Down Syndrome Initiative, access resources, or enroll in the course, visit .

###

About NDSS

The National Down Syndrome Society's (NDSS) mission is to create a world where individuals with Down syndrome thrive. NDSS advances this mission through its core pillars of Resources & Support, Research, Advocacy & Policy, and Community Engagement. NDSS founded the National Buddy Walk® Program in 1995 and hosts community engagement events throughout the country including the New York City Buddy Walk® and Times Square Video, the NDSS Adult Summit, and the Down Syndrome Advocacy Conference. Visit to learn more.

About the Linda and Mike Mussallem Foundation

After decades of philanthropic commitments, Linda and Mike officially unveiled The

Linda and Mike Mussallem Foundation in 2024. The Linda and Mike Mussallem Foundation aims to harness the power of innovation and integrative health solutions to address complex health care challenges and create meaningful, long-lasting change for overlooked populations in need, including individuals with Down syndrome. Learn more at .

Attachment

CARE Down Syndrome

CONTACT: Michelle Sagan National Down Syndrome Society 301 728 0447...