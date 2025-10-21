Redefining Urban Mobility: Xraised Interviews Tomi Viiala, The Former Athlete Turned Visionary CEO Behind Viiala AG

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In an exclusive feature on Xraised, former professional athlete and global entrepreneur Tomi Viiala, Co-Founder and CEO of Viiala AG, shares how his journey from the world of elite sports to leading a groundbreaking e-bike company is redefining the future of mobility, performance, and purpose.

From the Field to the Future: How Athletic Mindset Shapes Leadership

For Tomi Viiala, the transition from professional sports to corporate leadership was built on the same core principles: resilience, discipline, and purpose.

“Success is never linear,” Viiala explains.“In sports, performance is transparent-you can't hide behind excuses. That mindset translates directly into leadership: clarity, accountability, and trust in your team.”

At Viiala AG, he fosters a performance culture driven not by pressure, but by passion and shared goals.“Motivation fades,” he adds,“but purpose stays. When your team feels their work matters, every day becomes a gift.”



Building a Category That Doesn't Yet Exist: Viiala's Vision for Mobility

Viiala AG is not just creating another e-bike brand-it's defining a completely new category in urban mobility.

“Our mission at Viiala is to create bikes that today seem unimaginable, but tomorrow become indispensable,” says Viiala.

Founded alongside François Bennahmias, former CEO of Audemars Piguet, Viiala AG is part of The Honourable Merchants Group (THMG)-a collective focused on culture, people, and sustainable growth.

At the heart of the company's vision lies a simple but powerful idea: to bridge the gap between bicycles and cars. Viiala's upcoming models aim to replace cars for up to 80% of daily use by offering high-speed, digitally connected, beautifully designed e-bikes that enhance both physical health and environmental sustainability.

A Global Team Powering Innovation

With a team representing over 20 nationalities, Viiala AG's approach to innovation is rooted in diversity and cross-disciplinary expertise.

“Real innovation doesn't happen in echo chambers,” says Viiala.“We have engineers from the U.S. and Europe, designers from Austria, and even experts from the space and drone industries. That diversity pushes us to think differently and build universal solutions.”

Through partnerships such as Dubai Future Lab, Viiala is pioneering new materials, safety technologies, and digital integration systems that redefine what a high-performance e-bike can be.



Changing Perception: From Option to Aspiration

For decades, the car has been the symbol of freedom and prestige. Viiala believes the e-bike will soon hold that same place in society.

“Viiala's plan isn't about following the market-it's about building a market that doesn't exist yet, and leading it from day one,” he says.

This transformation is about blending comfort, performance, and technology. From intelligent charging to seamless connectivity, Viiala aims to make choosing two wheels not just practical-but aspirational.“In cities where time and space are the new luxuries, mobility has to evolve,” Viiala adds.



Looking Ahead: The Future of Viiala

The world premiere of Viiala's first three models-the Hyperbike, Super Commuter, and Urban Rocket-will take place this November at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

“This isn't just a product launch-it's the beginning of a new movement in high-performance urban mobility,” says Viiala.

Public release of the Hyperbike is planned for Q4 2027, with deliveries starting summer 2028. The other models will follow in 2029, signaling a new era for connected, sustainable transportation.

About Tomi Viiala

Tomi Viiala is the Co-Founder and CEO of Viiala AG, and former Co-CEO of Stromer, the leading premium e-bike brand. With over 30 years of experience across sports, technology, and business, he has led award-winning initiatives in design, innovation, and sustainability. A former professional athlete and Swiss Olympic Diplom Coach, Viiala brings his passion for performance and leadership into the future of mobility.

About Viiala AG

Founded by Tomi Viiala and François Bennahmias, Viiala AG is a Swiss-based company redefining premium e-bikes through precision engineering, digital connectivity, and human-centered design. Viiala is part of The Honourable Merchants Group (THMG), focused on culture-driven innovation and sustainable business growth.

