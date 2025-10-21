Cicero Institute Applauds Gov. Abbott's Action On Homelessness In Austin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin, TX, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cicero Institute applauds Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement today that he is "dedicated to making Austin safer and cleaner by relocating homeless individuals and removing encampments in and around the capital city and state property."

Texas is moving decisively to address, with compassion, the city's humanitarian crisis. Once cleared, encampment sites are being cleaned, and homeless individuals are being redirected to safe shelters where they can receive services. Recent polling shows a bipartisan majority of Texans support these types of strong action.

"Gov. Abbott has answered the White House's call for states to take back our cities from the crime and disorder permitted by misguided progressive policies," said Cicero's Public Safety Policy Director Devon Kurtz. "Enforcement is an essential step towards not only cleaning up our streets, but getting the most vulnerable homeless away from predatory drug markets and connected to the help and support they need."

The operation, which began late last week, reports having cleared 48 encampments, more than 3,000 pounds of debris, and seized more than 125 grams of narcotics. It also identified 10 individuals with outstanding warrants and arrested 24 repeat felony offenders.

"Texans should not endure public safety risks from homeless encampments and individuals," said Gov. Abbott. "Weapons, needles, and other debris should not litter the streets of our community, and the State of Texas is taking action. I directed state agencies to address this risk and make Austin safer and cleaner for residents and visitors to live, travel, and conduct business."

