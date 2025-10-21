[Latest] Global Foundry Equipment Market Size/Share Worth USD 5.68 Billion By 2034 At A 3.16% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Foundry Equipment Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 4.17 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.29 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 5.68 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 3.16% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Oskar Frech GmbH Co. KG, Norican Group, Nabertherm GmbH, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, MESH Automation Inc., McEnglevan Industrial Furnace Co. Inc., Madison Industries, Loramendi S.Coop., Laempe Massner Sinto GmbH, KueNKEL WAGNER Germany GmbH, Kelsons Engineers and Fabricators, Inductotherm Group, Hitachi Ltd., GIBA, Freeman Co., Dandong Fuding Engineering Co. Ltd., Crowder Supply Co. LLC, Buhler AG, Artisan Foundry & Others. Austin, TX, USA, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Foundry Equipment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Semi-Automated Equipment, Manual Equipment, Fully Automated Equipment), By Application (Metal Casting, Metal Heat Treatment), By End-User (Automotive, Aerospace, Machinery, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034 ” in its research database. -p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=735a5fd3-08fe-4249-be3a-1f79d5e95da8&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" globenewswire/Resource/Download/735a5fd3-08fe-4249-be3a-1f79d5e95da8/global-foundry-equipment-market-2025-2034-by-billion-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Foundry Equipment Market 2025 – 2034 (By Billion).png" width="668" />

"According to the latest research study, the global Foundry Equipment Market size and share were valued at approximately USD 4.17 billion in 2024, are expected to reach USD 4.29 billion in 2025, and are projected to grow to around USD 5.68 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3.16% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034." Overview According to industry experts at CMI, the implementation of new strategies and technologies by the manufacturers presents lucrative opportunities for players in the Foundry Equipment Market during the forecast period. Furthermore, we expect the growing significance of organized retailing to drive the market's future growth. Key Trends & Drivers Adoption of Industry 4.0 and Smart Foundries: The integration of the Industry 4.0 technologies is transforming the traditional foundries into smart, data-driven facilities. The IoT-enabled sensors coupled with the AI-driven monitoring and predictive maintenance are improving the equipment performance as well as reducing the downtime and ensuring the consistent product quality. The real-time data analysis allows the foundries to optimize the processes and achieve higher productivity with minimal waste. Automation and robotics are improving safety, along with reducing reliance on manual labor. Such digital transformation is not only boosting efficiency but also enabling traceability and compliance with strict quality standards, especially in the automotive and aerospace sectors. As industries demand greater precision, smart foundries are becoming a major growth trend globally. Rising Demand for Lightweight Alloy Casting: A leading trend that is propelling more specialized foundry equipment is the worldwide trend toward lightweight parts or components, particularly in the automotive and aerospace industries. With more electric vehicles and fuel-efficient aircraft entering the marketplace, demand for aluminum, magnesium, and titanium castings continues to grow. Specialized foundry equipment capable of processing these alloys with high-volume demands is necessary. In addition to reducing the overall weight of the product, lightweight materials increase fuel efficiency and product performance. These applications are prompting foundries to upgrade their equipment to improved lightweight molding, melting, and finishing systems, which is driving market growth in both developed and developing countries. Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Initiatives: The environmental concerns and regulations are compelling foundries to utilize energy-efficient technology that is environmentally conscious. New melting furnaces, air filtration systems, and sand reclamation systems keep emissions and waste to a minimum. Supported by government policies and funding, the industrial development and the increase in production capacity is producing even more demand for investment in more modern casting. This is becoming more common in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, where urbanization and industrialization is ramping up. Increasing Automation and Robotics Integration: The emergence of automation is expected to propel the growth of the foundry equipment market. The robotics along with the automated handling systems, are being broadly developed and deployed for tasks such as molding, pouring, and finishing, with increased accuracy and reduced reliance on manual labor. The automation improves the worker safety by minimizing the exposure to the hazardous surroundings, while also improves the productivity by enabling continuous production at high-speed cycles. Additionally, the automation helps in providing consistent product quality which is critical in industries such as automotive and aerospace. Furthermore, as global labor costs rise, the presence and use of automation will continue to drive growth. Growing Demand for Customization and Flexible Solutions: Foundries are frequently looking for equipment that offers flexibility for varying product requirements and production runs. The demand for equipment capable of producing both small quantities and large volumes has increased due to the rising use of custom castings in industries such as aerospace, defense, and renewable energy. The manufacturers are now offering the modular systems which can easily be reconfigured based on the assembly needs. Customization helps operational versatility but also creates opportunities for equipment manufacturers in niche and specialized applications. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.29 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 5.68 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 4.17 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.16% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Type, Application, End-User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: The market's strength lies in its broad application base. The foundry equipment is required to manufacture the metal components across various markets such as automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, and construction. There is an increasing demand for the lightweight and strong components, especially in the automotive markets for electric vehicles (EVs). The combination of Industry 4.0 technologies, including automation, robotics, AI-driven process optimization, and predictive maintenance, is essential.

Weakness: The market is largely reliant on the condition of capital-intensive end-use industries (automotive, construction, etc.). A global economic slowdown or reduction in manufacturing will lead to a cut in capital expenditures by these industries, which will result in reduced demand for new foundry equipment. Small and medium-sized foundries, in particular, do not have the capital resources to support these capital expenditures, limiting the market potential and creating dependence on significant industrial projects.

Opportunities: The ongoing evolution and adoption of AI and digital twin technology can transform the market. AI has applicability in predictive maintenance, quality control, and process optimization. The digital twins can be exploited to simulate and optimize complete foundry layouts and processes, providing major efficiencies for end-users. There is enormous potential in retrofitting and upgrading legacy foundries with new, more efficient, sustainable equipment.

Threats: The market depends on the complicated global supply chain for raw materials, components, and electronics. The disruptions being caused by the geopolitical tensions, trade disputes, and logistical challenges can hamper the supply chain, which may cause the production delays and increasing costs. Furthermore, the cyclical nature of the markets makes them sensitive to economic uncertainty. Any economic headwinds might cause end users to delay or cancel capital expenditure, which would have a direct relationship to market growth.

Regional Analysis

The Foundry Equipment Market is segmented by key regions and includes detailed analysis across major countries. Below is a brief overview of the market dynamics in each country:

North America: The North American foundry equipment market is being driven by the automotive, aerospace, and machinery sectors, with the U.S. and Canada contributing significantly to the demand. The increasing adoption of automation, along with energy-efficient furnaces and advanced molding machines, is reshaping the industry. The increasing investments in the infrastructure and defense coupled with the stringent environmental regulations, are encouraging the modern and eco-friendly foundry solutions. The manufacturers are focusing on smart equipment with IoT-enabled monitoring and predictive maintenance for improving efficiency. The market growth is also being fueled by the shift towards the lightweight materials in automotive and aerospace applications.

US: The automotive, aerospace, and defense industries primarily influence the U.S. foundry equipment market. The increasing demand for the lightweight and high-performance components has increased the investments in the advanced molding along with casting and heat treatment equipment. The stringent environmental regulations boost the adoption of the energy-efficient and sustainable foundry solutions. Automation, coupled with digitalization, is the key trend, with robotics and IoT-based monitoring systems improving productivity and reducing downtime. The infrastructure projects, along with the industrial expansion, further support the growth. The domestic manufacturers are continuously upgrading the facilities for meeting the global quality standards, which makes the U.S. a technologically mature and strategically important market for the foundry equipment with both high demand and innovation-driven adoption.

Canada: The Canada foundry equipment market is expected to grow significantly being supported by the automotive, aerospace, mining, and heavy machinery industries. The demand for the precision-cast components along with the energy-efficient equipment is increasing, being driven by environmental regulations coupled with the sustainability initiatives. Canadian foundries are increasingly adopting semi-automated and fully automated equipment to improve productivity, reduce labor dependency, and ensure consistent quality. The infrastructure development and industrial modernization projects further stimulate the market growth. Furthermore, the partnerships with global equipment manufacturers enable access to advanced technologies which enhance the capabilities in handling lightweight alloys and complex designs.

Europe: Robust automotive, aerospace, and industrial machinery sectors support the European foundry equipment market. Germany, France, and the UK are leading the demand for advanced systems for casting, molding, and heat treatment. The emphasis on environmental regulations and energy efficiency is promoting the use of eco-friendly and automated equipment. The region is also witnessing the increased demand for the lightweight material castings used in the electric vehicles and aerospace. The rising investment in the infrastructure and modernization of the industry will also drive demand for high-performance equipment.

Germany: The German foundry equipment market is a center for developing automotive and industrial machinery manufacturing and a leading market for foundry equipment. There is increasing demand for high-precision cast components, particularly in lightweight and high-strength alloys. Foundries in Germany are embracing semi-automated and fully automated systems, as well as energy-efficient furnaces to drive productivity and reduce costs. The environment, as well as stringent quality controls, promotes the adoption of sustainable and high-tech equipment. Modernization of the industry, along with a culture of strong R&D competencies, enables German foundries to remain competitive in global markets.

UK: The automotive, aerospace, and construction sectors drive the UK foundry equipment market. Foundries are modernizing with semi-automated and automated equipment to gain production efficiencies, reduce labor dependency, and ensure precision in the casting process. The use of energy efficient, and compliant-to-environmental-regulations solutions is growing as regulations become more rigid. Increasing development of infrastructure and industrialization are helping to generate further demand for more durable and more complex cast components. Furthermore, further cooperation with the global suppliers of the foundry equipment gives access to the newer technologies and training solutions.

France: The French foundry equipment market is dependent on the automotive, aerospace, and heavy machinery manufacturing industries. The increasing use of the automated and semi-automated equipment is increasing the precision, efficiency, and safety of the casting process. Factors such as environmental regulations and sustainability targets are increasing the demand for energy-efficient furnaces, sand reclamation systems, and eco-friendly filtration solutions. Demand for high-quality cast parts due to modernization in industrial components and structures is also contributing. The foundries in France are also focusing on the lightweight alloys for the automotive and aerospace applications, which is driving investment in new equipment.

Asia Pacific: Rapid growth in the Asia-Pacific foundry equipment market is being driven by ongoing industrialization, urbanization, and growth in the automotive and machinery sectors. China, India and South Korea are investing heavily in the development of infrastructure and require cast components of the high durability which are produced using modern equipment. The semi-automated along with the fully automated systems are increasingly adopted for improving the productivity and quality control. There is growing demand for energy-effective and sustainable solutions in line with global environmental trends. The electrification of the automotive industry and aerospace development are driving the demand for light-weight alloy casting equipment.

Japan: The Japan foundry equipment market is quite advanced and caters to the automotive, aerospace, and electronics manufacturing industries. The increasing demand for the precision and lightweight casting components is driving the production of fully automated machines with energy-saving technology. The Japanese foundries focus on integrating data along with predictive maintenance and process optimization for improving productivity and efficiency. The strict environmental laws, along with the commitment to sustainability continues to drive investments into environmentally sound machinery. Japan's focus on R&D in both government- and industrial-led initiatives fosters innovation in the casting, molding, and heat treatment procurement and processes.

South Korea: As its automotive, shipbuilding, and heavy machinery industries grow, so does the South Korean foundry equipment market. Foundries are increasing their use of semi and fully automated equipment for improved productivity, consistency, and operational efficiencies, as well as for cost reductions. The environmental regulations along with the sustainability initiatives, are pushing investment in the energy-efficient furnaces, filtration systems, and waste reduction processes. The increased interest in lightweight and high-performance alloys, particularly in the automotive and aerospace industries, is another key factor boosting the need for modern casting and heat treatment systems.

Australia: Mining, construction, automotive, and industrial machinery support the Australian foundry equipment market. The requirement for the durable, cast metal components drives investment into the semi and fully automated equipment which increases the efficiency and consistent product quality. Energy efficiency considerations, along with conformity to environmental regulations, are also important drivers in equipment selection. The infrastructure projects majorly urban development and industrial development in the metro areas, also impact the market's growth. Furthermore, the foundries in Australia are beginning to implement the digital monitoring along with the predictive maintenance solutions which improves the quality of their output and minimize downtime.

LAMEA: The LAMEA foundry equipment market is expected to grow at a significant rate, being fueled by the industrialization, infrastructure development, and expansion of the automotive and machinery sectors. Countries such as Brazil, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia are investing in industrial modernization and infrastructure projects, thereby creating a demand for high-quality cast components. The foundries are increasingly adopting semi-automated, energy-efficient equipment to improve productivity and meet environmental regulations. The region presents opportunities for the global equipment manufacturers through joint ventures, technology transfers, and after-sales support.

Brazil: The Brazil foundry equipment market is being driven by the automotive along with construction and machinery, sectors. Rapid urbanization and industrial development drive the demand for cast components such as engine blocks, structural parts, and heavy machinery components. The foundries are adopting semi-automated and automated systems to improve efficiency, ensure product quality, and reduce operational costs. The environmental and energy-efficiency regulations are encouraging investments in modern furnaces and sustainable casting solutions. Additionally, the collaborations with the international equipment manufacturers facilitate the technology transfer coupled with training and after-sales support.

Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Arabia foundry equipment market is expanding owing to the industrial diversification along with the infrastructure development and energy sector modernization. The heavy machinery, construction, and petrochemical industries are key drivers requiring high-quality cast components. The foundries are increasingly adopting semi-automated and fully automated equipment to improve productivity, ensure consistency, and comply with environmental standards. The investments in the energy-efficient furnaces, molding machines, and digital monitoring systems improve the operational efficiency. The government's initiatives to support industrialization and local manufacturing also stimulate market growth.

Browse the full "Foundry Equipment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Semi-Automated Equipment, Manual Equipment, Fully Automated Equipment), By Application (Metal Casting, Metal Heat Treatment), By End-User (Automotive, Aerospace, Machinery, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034" Report

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=97349c2b-10d8-4b60-8d25-71969f5caa7f&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Foundry Equipment Market 2025 – 2034 (By Application).png" width="668" />

List of the prominent players in the Foundry Equipment Market:



Apex Tool Group LLC

Artisan Foundry

Buhler AG

Crowder Supply Co. LLC

Dandong Fuding Engineering Co. Ltd.

Freeman Co.

GIBA

Hitachi Ltd.

Inductotherm Group

Kelsons Engineers and Fabricators

KueNKEL WAGNER Germany GmbH

Laempe Massner Sinto GmbH

Loramendi S.Coop.

Madison Industries

McEnglevan Industrial Furnace Co. Inc.

MESH Automation Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

Nabertherm GmbH

Norican Group

Oskar Frech GmbH Co. KG Others

The Foundry Equipment Market is segmented as follows:

By Type



Semi-Automated Equipment

Manual Equipment Fully Automated Equipment

By Application



Metal Casting Metal Heat Treatment

By End-User



Automotive

Aerospace

Machinery Others

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

