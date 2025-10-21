Africa Finance Corporation Secures USD 100 Million Facility From Findev Canada, Marking Its Inaugural Transaction In The Canadian Market

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) ( ), the leading infrastructure solutions provider in Africa, has secured a USD 100 million, 10-year term loan facility from FinDev Canada, Canada's bilateral Development Finance Institution. This landmark transaction represents AFC's debut in the Canadian market and its first partnership with FinDev Canada, while also marking FinDev Canada's inaugural infrastructure financing in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The facility will strengthen AFC's funding base and support a growing pipeline of renewable energy and low-carbon transport projects across Sub-Saharan Africa, further expanding the Corporation's commitment to climate-resilient infrastructure development.

This transaction underscores the confidence of global partners in AFC's strong track record, governance standards, and execution capacity as the preferred platform for channeling long-term sustainable capital into Africa's infrastructure sector. FinDev Canada's selection of AFC as its first partner in Sub-Saharan Africa highlights AFC's role as a trusted gateway for international investors seeking to deliver high-impact, climate-aligned infrastructure financing across the continent.

FinDev Canada joins AFC's growing pool of funding partners which includes international Development Finance Institutions such as Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA (CDP) – the Italian Development Finance Institution, KfW - the German Development Bank, the India Exim Bank, The Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China, US International Development Finance Corporation and Germany's DEG, Netherland's FMO and France's Proparco. This underscores global investor confidence in AFC's strong credit profile and its strategy of delivering de-risked, transformational projects for Africa.

“We are delighted to partner with FinDev Canada on this milestone transaction,” said Banji Fehintola, Executive Board Member and Head of Financial Services, Africa Finance Corporation.“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to accelerating sustainable development across the continent through high-impact, climate-resilient infrastructure. The transaction not only diversifies AFC's funding base but also deepens North America's participation in Africa's growth story. We look forward to building on this relationship to catalyse even greater investment flows into Africa's infrastructure sector.”

“This transaction represents an opportunity for FinDev Canada to support a leading solutions provider financing critical infrastructure in Sub-Saharan Africa and an important step towards expanding our market presence in the region,” said Paulo Martelli, Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, FinDev Canada.“We are proud to invest in an institution which aligns with our impact development goals, particularly market development and climate and nature action.”

The proceeds from the facility will support AFC's long-term funding strategy, enabling the Corporation to deliver innovative financing solutions that tackle climate change, strengthen energy access, and promote sustainable economic growth.

About AFC:

AFC was established in 2007 to be the catalyst for pragmatic infrastructure and industrial investments across Africa. The Corporation's approach combines specialist industry expertise with financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development, and risk capital to address Africa's infrastructure needs and drive sustainable economic growth. Eighteen years on, AFC has built a track record as the partner of choice in Africa for delivering high-quality, transformational infrastructure assets that provide essential services across the continent. AFC has 46 member countries and has invested over US$15 billion since inception. Visit

About FinDev Canada:

FinDev Canada is Canada's bilateral Development Finance Institution (DFI), supporting development through the private sector. It provides financing, investment, and blended finance solutions, as well as technical assistance and advisory services, to promote sustainable and inclusive growth in emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs), in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Paris Agreement commitments. Visit .