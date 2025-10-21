China's Rare Earth Exports To U.S. Decline

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) China's exports of rare earth metals, magnets and minerals to the U.S. fell sharply in September.

Data from China's Customs Administration shows that U.S.-bound exports fell 28.7% in September from August to 420.5 tonnes. That figure is nearly 30% lower than a year ago.

The September decline ends months of export increases as the two economic powers remain locked in an escalating trade dispute.

The situation has forced the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to secure alternative supplies of the rare earths needed to power technologies ranging from smartphones to electric vehicles (EVs).

To that end, the Trump administration signed an $8.5 billion U.S. deal on Oct. 20 to acquire rare earth metals and magnets from Australia that involves companies such as Alcoa (NYSE: $AA).

As for the supply from China, September was the second consecutive monthly decline after a short-lived rebound that started in June when Beijing agreed to expedite rare earth exports.

China continues to have a stranglehold on the production of rare-earth metals, magnets and minerals with an estimated 90% of the global market.

Beijing's previous restrictions caused shortages and supply disruptions across American industries earlier this year.

China's export curbs have extended beyond the U.S., with total rare earth magnet shipments falling 6.1% in September from August, according to customs data.

Currently, only a few U.S. companies produce rare earth metals and magnets domestically, with most of those companies in the early stages of development.