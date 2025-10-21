403
Brazil's Vamos Surges On Rental Strength-And What It Reveals About The Real Economy
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Shares of Brazil's Vamos (VAMO3) jumped about 10% on October 21, 2025, after the company's third-quarter operational preview showed a business running hotter than many expected. Net revenue reached R$1.529 billion ($289 million), up 25% year on year.
The rental engine-the core of the model-set a record at R$1.037 billion ($196 million) as clients kept fleets in service despite high interest rates, helped by higher utilization and contract price readjustments.
Used-asset sales (seminovos) accelerated to R$392.3 million ($74 million), while the Industrial unit reached R$99.5 million ($19 million).
The story behind the story is discipline. After tightening capital plans mid-year, Vamos still put R$1.045 billion ($197 million) to work in the quarter while keeping risk signals in check.
Asset recoveries came in at R$251.1 million ($47 million), lower than a year earlier, and contract terminations were R$209.4 million ($40 million), consistent with normal fleet rotation.
Management Reaffirms 2025 Targets
Management reaffirmed 2025 targets: net income of R$300–450 million ($57–$85 million), EBITDA of R$3.5–3.9 billion ($660–$736 million), and leverage between 3.1x and 3.4x net debt to EBITDA.
Why this matters to readers outside Brazil: Vamos is a proxy for the real economy that people rarely see in headlines-trucks, machinery and equipment that move soy, steel, construction supplies and e-commerce parcels.
When rental revenue hits records and used equipment sells briskly, it signals that logistics, agribusiness and infrastructure customers are confident enough to keep assets working and to recycle fleets.
In emerging markets, that combination-long-term, index-linked rental contracts plus healthy resale channels-often separates compounding, cash-generating models from boom-bust operators.
What to watch next is simple and telling: margin quality in the audited results, cash generation versus capex, and resale margins on seminovos.
If those hold up while leverage stays within the guided band, this quarter will read less like a trading pop and more like confirmation that Brazil 's asset-heavy rental champion is growing with discipline in a high-rate world.
