Rio Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, October 21, 2025


2025-10-21 03:15:57
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Blue Note hosts Andrea Ramal at 20:00, Teatro Ipanema's Terças no Ipanema features Desengaiola with guest Mosquito at 20:00, Audio Rebel opens its 20-Years Festival with Moonlight Benjamin (Haiti) at 20:00, and Carioca da Gema brings Fernando Jovem com Samba Trombonado at 19:30; also notable are the play Ficções (Festival de Teatro do Rio) at Teatro Riachuelo (20:00) and Délcio Luiz's Resenha roda at Beco do Rato from 18:00.

Top Picks Tonight Andrea Ramal at Blue Note Rio (20:00)
  • Why picked: One-off prime-time session in Copacabana's famed Blue Note-easy, seated start to the night.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/show
  • Tickets: Eventim
Terças no Ipanema - Desengaiola + Mosquito (20:00) - Teatro Ipanema
  • Why picked: Quartet of top Rio songwriters plus special guest in an intimate Zona Sul theater.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Teatro Ipanema Rubens Corrêa, Rua Prudente de Morais, 824, Ipanema
  • Tickets: RioCultura. Concert info
Festival Rebel 20 anos - Moonlight Benjamin (Haiti) at Audio Rebel (20:00)
  • Why picked: Voodoo-blues powerhouse opens Audio Rebel's 20-year celebration-serious music-heads pick.
  • Start: 20:00 (doors ~19:30)
  • Address: Audio Rebel, R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/agend
  • Tickets: Sympla
Fernando Jovem -“Samba Trombonado” at Carioca da Gema (19:30)
  • Why picked: Lapa staple with a brassy twist-great crowd singalongs in a classic samba house.
  • Start: 19:30 (house opens 19:30)
  • Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/show
  • Tickets: Venue ticket link
Also notable
  • Ficções - 1o Festival de Teatro do Rio (20:00) - Teatro Riachuelo, Rua do Passeio, 38/40, Centro. Ingressos
  • Resenha Délcio Luiz - Beco do Rato (from 18:00) - Rua Joaquim Silva, 11, Lapa. Sympla
Suggested route

Zona Sul circuit: Start 19:30 at Carioca da Gema, taxi ~10 min to Teatro Ipanema for Desengaiola (20:00), then cross to Botafogo for Moonlight Benjamin at Audio Rebel (20:00 entry; main set later).

Centro → Copacabana: Catch Ficções at Teatro Riachuelo (20:00) and finish with a late drink by the beach after Blue Note's Andrea Ramal (20:00).

Getting around & quick tips
  • Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Ipanema, Botafogo, Lapa, and Copacabana; Metro is solid pre-midnight.
  • Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated venues; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
  • Keep valuables secure in Lapa and downtown after dark; set a clear post-show meet point.

Listings gathered for Tuesday, October 21, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.

