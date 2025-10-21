Rio Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Why picked: One-off prime-time session in Copacabana's famed Blue Note-easy, seated start to the night.
Start: 20:00
Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/show
Tickets: Eventim
Why picked: Quartet of top Rio songwriters plus special guest in an intimate Zona Sul theater.
Start: 20:00
Address: Teatro Ipanema Rubens Corrêa, Rua Prudente de Morais, 824, Ipanema
Tickets: RioCultura. Concert info
Why picked: Voodoo-blues powerhouse opens Audio Rebel's 20-year celebration-serious music-heads pick.
Start: 20:00 (doors ~19:30)
Address: Audio Rebel, R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo
Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/agend
Tickets: Sympla
Why picked: Lapa staple with a brassy twist-great crowd singalongs in a classic samba house.
Start: 19:30 (house opens 19:30)
Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa
Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/show
Tickets: Venue ticket link
Ficções - 1o Festival de Teatro do Rio (20:00)
- Teatro Riachuelo, Rua do Passeio, 38/40, Centro. Ingressos
Resenha Délcio Luiz - Beco do Rato (from 18:00)
- Rua Joaquim Silva, 11, Lapa. Sympla
Zona Sul circuit: Start 19:30 at Carioca da Gema, taxi ~10 min to Teatro Ipanema for Desengaiola (20:00), then cross to Botafogo for Moonlight Benjamin at Audio Rebel (20:00 entry; main set later).
Centro → Copacabana: Catch Ficções at Teatro Riachuelo (20:00) and finish with a late drink by the beach after Blue Note's Andrea Ramal (20:00).Getting around & quick tips
Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Ipanema, Botafogo, Lapa, and Copacabana; Metro is solid pre-midnight.
Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated venues; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
Keep valuables secure in Lapa and downtown after dark; set a clear post-show meet point.
Listings gathered for Tuesday, October 21, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.
