Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, October 21, 2025


2025-10-21 03:15:56
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Tributo Jimmy Smith - Back at the Chicken Shack (Blue Note, Paulista), Mr. Motaba (late, Blue Note), Toda Terça Um Jazz - Tributo a Itamar Assumpção & Luiz Melodia (Bourbon Street, Moema), and Pod Trash Show (My F Comedy Club, Cerqueira César).

Also notable: Banda Mantiqueira - Jazz Brasileiro (Blue Note) and Alaíde Costa [Sala B] at Casa de Francisca (Consolação).

Top Picks Tonight Blue Note São Paulo - Tributo Jimmy Smith:“Back at the Chicken Shack” (Musicman Jazz)
  • Why picked: Organ-soul classics in a world-class, seated room right on Paulista - ideal early set.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar (Consolação)
  • Website: bluenotesp/shows
  • Tickets: Eventim - Tributo Jimmy Smith
Blue Note São Paulo - Mr. Motaba (late show)
  • Why picked: Late-night groove set to cap the Blue Note double - smooth hand-off after the 20:00 show.
  • Start: 22:30
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar
  • Website: bluenotesp/shows
  • Tickets: Eventim - Blue Note listings
Bourbon Street - Toda Terça Um Jazz: Tributo a Itamar Assumpção & Luiz Melodia
  • Why picked: Weekly jazz project in São Paulo's New-Orleans-style club - tonight homenageia dois gigantes da música brasileira.
  • Start: abertura 19:30; show 20:30
  • Address: Rua dos Chanés, 127, Moema
  • Info/Tickets: Fever - Toda Terça Um Jazz
My F Comedy Club - Pod Trash Show (stand-up)
  • Why picked: Fast-moving Tuesday bill - perfect laugh stop between or after music sets.
  • Start: 21:00 (abertura 20:00)
  • Address: Alameda Santos, 1518, Cerqueira César
  • Tickets: Clube do Ingresso - Pod Trash Show
Also notable
  • Blue Note São Paulo - Banda Mantiqueira: Jazz Brasileiro - Start: 20:00; Address: Av. Paulista, 2073; Website: bluenotesp/shows; Tickets: Eventim - Banda Mantiqueira.
  • Casa de Francisca - Alaíde Costa [Sala B] - Start: 21:30 (abre 19:30); Address: R. Dr. Paulo Vieira, 101, Sumaré; Tickets: Sympla - Alaíde Costa.
Suggested route

19:25 arrive on Paulista → 20:00 Tributo Jimmy Smith (Blue Note) → 21:20 rideshare to Moema for Toda Terça Um Jazz (Bourbon Street, show 20:30; catch main set) → 22:15 return to Paulista for Mr. Motaba (22:30) → comedy alternative at 21:00: pivot to My F Comedy (Alameda Santos) between the Blue Note sets.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Paulista ↔ Moema ↔ Cerqueira César legs run ~15–30 minutes by app rides on Tuesdays - set a pickup point after shows.
  • Carry a photo ID; casual/smart-casual fits all venues. Recheck your ticket QR and door times before leaving.
  • Blue Note is seated - arrive a bit early for better tables; Bourbon Street opens 19:30 with the show at 20:30.

Note: Listings verified for Tuesday, Oct 21, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.

