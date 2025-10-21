São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, October 21, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Tributo Jimmy Smith - Back at the Chicken Shack (Blue Note, Paulista), Mr. Motaba (late, Blue Note), Toda Terça Um Jazz - Tributo a Itamar Assumpção & Luiz Melodia (Bourbon Street, Moema), and Pod Trash Show (My F Comedy Club, Cerqueira César).

Also notable: Banda Mantiqueira - Jazz Brasileiro (Blue Note) and Alaíde Costa [Sala B] at Casa de Francisca (Consolação).



Why picked: Organ-soul classics in a world-class, seated room right on Paulista - ideal early set.

Start: 20:00

Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar (Consolação)

Website: bluenotesp/shows Tickets: Eventim - Tributo Jimmy Smith



Why picked: Late-night groove set to cap the Blue Note double - smooth hand-off after the 20:00 show.

Start: 22:30

Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar

Website: bluenotesp/shows Tickets: Eventim - Blue Note listings



Why picked: Weekly jazz project in São Paulo's New-Orleans-style club - tonight homenageia dois gigantes da música brasileira.

Start: abertura 19:30; show 20:30

Address: Rua dos Chanés, 127, Moema Info/Tickets: Fever - Toda Terça Um Jazz



Why picked: Fast-moving Tuesday bill - perfect laugh stop between or after music sets.

Start: 21:00 (abertura 20:00)

Address: Alameda Santos, 1518, Cerqueira César Tickets: Clube do Ingresso - Pod Trash Show



19:25 arrive on Paulista → 20:00 Tributo Jimmy Smith (Blue Note) → 21:20 rideshare to Moema for Toda Terça Um Jazz (Bourbon Street, show 20:30; catch main set) → 22:15 return to Paulista for Mr. Motaba (22:30) → comedy alternative at 21:00: pivot to My F Comedy (Alameda Santos) between the Blue Note sets.



Paulista ↔ Moema ↔ Cerqueira César legs run ~15–30 minutes by app rides on Tuesdays - set a pickup point after shows.

Carry a photo ID; casual/smart-casual fits all venues. Recheck your ticket QR and door times before leaving. Blue Note is seated - arrive a bit early for better tables; Bourbon Street opens 19:30 with the show at 20:30.

Getting around & quick tips

Note: Listings verified for Tuesday, Oct 21, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.