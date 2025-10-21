Bogotá Appeals Court Overturns Bribery Conviction Against Álvaro Uribe

403
Bogotá Appeals Court Overturns Bribery Conviction Against Álvaro Uribe
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bogotá's appeals court has just overturned the bribery conviction of former president Álvaro Uribe (Oct 21, 2025).
In plain terms, judges said part of the trial record couldn't be used-because a Supreme Court wiretap accidentally captured Uribe's phone-and part could: recordings of calls by his then-lawyer, Diego Cadena.
Two witness episodes tied to ex-paramilitaries were thrown out. A separate count for procedural fraud is still being read. The effect is to pull the core proof for bribery off the table while leaving other evidence alive.
Why this matters beyond Colombia is simple. It's a stress test of whether a major Latin American democracy can apply clean-evidence rules to its most powerful figures without fear or favor.
The ruling narrows what the state proved, clarifies where the legal lines are, and forces prosecutors to meet a higher bar. That is the kind of institutional clarity investors, diplomats, and neighbors watch closely.
The story behind the story starts years earlier. Uribe, who led Colombia from 2002 to 2010 and remains the right's pivotal figure, became entangled in allegations that emissaries tried to steer testimony from former paramilitary members.
Uribe's Case Resets: Legal and Political Stakes in Colombia
A trial judge this summer found him guilty of bribery in criminal proceedings and procedural fraud and imposed 12 years of house arrest.
The appeals chamber later granted him liberty while it reviewed the case, and Uribe publicly waived any statute-of-limitations shield so the process would run to a decision. Today's ruling resets the bribery piece and re-draws the evidentiary map.
What changes now is both legal and political. Legally, the prosecution's path narrows: they can't rely on the mistaken wiretap but can still argue from the lawyer's calls.
Politically, the decision reshapes Colombia 's right at the start of a long run-up to 2026. Uribe is not out of the legal woods, but he is no longer under a bribery conviction, and that matters in the public square.
What to watch next: the appeals court's final word on the fraud charge, formal notification of the ruling, and any petition for Supreme Court review. The bigger takeaway is lasting: evidence rules-not personalities-are deciding one of Colombia's most charged cases.
