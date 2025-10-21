403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mexico's Soft Patch: What Two Months Of Near-Zero Growth Say About Industry, Investment, And Hype
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's economy likely inched ahead by just 0.1% in September, repeating August's 0.1% gain and leaving overall activity about 0.6% below its level a year earlier.
That follows a sharp 0.9% monthly drop in July. In plain terms: the third quarter looks flat, with little momentum heading into year-end.
The story in the data is simple. Industry-manufacturing and construction-has been the weak link. Services, which carried growth earlier this year, are now slowing as well.
Business sentiment remains below the neutral 50-point mark and consumer confidence slipped in September, a combination that usually means more cautious hiring and delayed purchases.
Policymakers are preparing for a slower lane in 2025, with an official growth range of 0.5% to 1.5%, and many private forecasts circling near 1%.
The story behind the story is about expectations colliding with capacity. Mexico is central to North American supply chains and has attracted global attention from companies looking to build closer to the U.S. market.
Yet the nearshoring narrative has outrun the monthly numbers. Industrial output has struggled to string together strong gains, construction pipelines have been inconsistent, and services are no longer offsetting the drag.
Why Mexico's Slowdown Matters Beyond Its Borders
Firms appear to be waiting for harder evidence of a turn before committing to larger investments. Why this matters if you live outside Mexico: this is Latin America's second-largest economy and a key manufacturing platform for autos, electronics, and machinery.
When Mexico's factory floor stalls, it ripples through North American inventories, cross-border trade, and shipping schedules.
For investors and executives, the gap between upbeat relocation headlines and sluggish output is the signal to monitor: it tells you whether new plants, logistics sites, and supplier networks are translating into real production.
The next checkpoint arrives this week with the official August activity report. It will show whether the third-quarter trough is deepening or whether September's tiny uptick marks the start of stabilization.
For now, Mexico's economy is not contracting-but it is not accelerating either, and that is the uncomfortable middle ground in which decisions about jobs, capex, and supply chains are being made.
That follows a sharp 0.9% monthly drop in July. In plain terms: the third quarter looks flat, with little momentum heading into year-end.
The story in the data is simple. Industry-manufacturing and construction-has been the weak link. Services, which carried growth earlier this year, are now slowing as well.
Business sentiment remains below the neutral 50-point mark and consumer confidence slipped in September, a combination that usually means more cautious hiring and delayed purchases.
Policymakers are preparing for a slower lane in 2025, with an official growth range of 0.5% to 1.5%, and many private forecasts circling near 1%.
The story behind the story is about expectations colliding with capacity. Mexico is central to North American supply chains and has attracted global attention from companies looking to build closer to the U.S. market.
Yet the nearshoring narrative has outrun the monthly numbers. Industrial output has struggled to string together strong gains, construction pipelines have been inconsistent, and services are no longer offsetting the drag.
Why Mexico's Slowdown Matters Beyond Its Borders
Firms appear to be waiting for harder evidence of a turn before committing to larger investments. Why this matters if you live outside Mexico: this is Latin America's second-largest economy and a key manufacturing platform for autos, electronics, and machinery.
When Mexico's factory floor stalls, it ripples through North American inventories, cross-border trade, and shipping schedules.
For investors and executives, the gap between upbeat relocation headlines and sluggish output is the signal to monitor: it tells you whether new plants, logistics sites, and supplier networks are translating into real production.
The next checkpoint arrives this week with the official August activity report. It will show whether the third-quarter trough is deepening or whether September's tiny uptick marks the start of stabilization.
For now, Mexico's economy is not contracting-but it is not accelerating either, and that is the uncomfortable middle ground in which decisions about jobs, capex, and supply chains are being made.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment