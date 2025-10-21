403
From San Salvador To The World: Buying Flights With Bitcoin, No Banks
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A small Salvadoran startup, Bitcoin Travel, is turning bitcoin into plane tickets-no cards, no banks. The agency says it has already sold itineraries paid entirely in bitcoin, including trips from Canada, Kenya, and South Africa to San Salvador.
Its first sale cleared on April 29, 2025, for a Brussels–Montreal flight. Next up is November's“Bitcoin Week,” when travelers fly in for two back-to-back events in the capital: Bitcoin Histórico (November 12–13) and Adopting Bitcoin 2025 (November 14–15).
The story behind the story is El Salvador's attempt to convert a bold policy into steady tourism and business. Since making bitcoin legal tender in 2021, the country has leaned into a“come see for yourself” strategy built around conferences, surfing, and security improvements.
Tourism has surged since 2019, with government figures pointing to roughly 3.9 million international visitors in 2024 and growth among the highest worldwide compared with pre-pandemic levels.
For a small country, even modest new streams of higher-spending visitors matter. How the ticketing actually works is simple: customers pay the agency in bitcoin; the agency books flights through the same global airline pipes used by mainstream online travel sites.
Why El Salvador's Bitcoin Travel Option Matters Abroad
The key piece is IATA 's New Distribution Capability (NDC), a standard that lets agencies pull real-time fares and issue tickets directly. In other words, travelers get normal airline tickets-the only difference is the payment rail.
Importantly, this does not mean major airlines are accepting bitcoin at their own checkouts; the agency is the intermediary.
Why this matters to readers outside El Salvador: cross-border payments are still the slow, expensive part of travel.
If a niche, bitcoin-only agency can remove card friction while delivering the same inventory as big players, it signals a broader shift-specialized intermediaries adapting fast where incumbents haven't.
For Latin American travelers used to instant, low-cost systems like Brazil's Pix, a BTC option next door could become another tool for booking across borders.
The real test now is scale: consistent sales beyond conference weeks, more origin markets, repeat customers-and whether airlines eventually decide the demand is strong enough to accept bitcoin directly.
