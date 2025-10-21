Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Reopens Chaman Border With Afghanistan After Ceasefire Agreement


2025-10-21 03:15:50
After days of tensions and clashes, Pakistan has partially reopened the Chaman border with Afghanistan following a temporary ceasefire reached on October 15. The move allows trade and transit trucks to resume movement from Afghanistan into Pakistan. The Torkham crossing is expected to reopen within 24–36 hours, easing the plight of stranded truckers.

