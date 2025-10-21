Pakistan Reopens Chaman Border With Afghanistan After Ceasefire Agreement

After days of tensions and clashes, Pakistan has partially reopened the Chaman border with Afghanistan following a temporary ceasefire reached on October 15. The move allows trade and transit trucks to resume movement from Afghanistan into Pakistan. The Torkham crossing is expected to reopen within 24–36 hours, easing the plight of stranded truckers.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.