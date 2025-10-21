Who Is Christopher Moynihan? Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter Arrested For Threatening House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries
Moynihan was among more than 1,500 individuals charged in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack, where Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to block certification of Joe Biden 's presidential election victory.Conviction
In February 2023, Moynihan was sentenced to 21 months in prison for obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony.Pardon
He was subsequently pardoned by Donald Trump on his first day in office, along with nearly all other individuals criminally charged in connection with the attack.Recent arrest: Threats against Hakeem Jeffries
Arrest details: Moynihan was arrested by New York state police for a Class D felony charge of making a terroristic threat.
Alleged threats: According to the complaint, Moynihan sent text messages stating: "Hakeem Jeffries makes a speech in a few days in NYC I cannot allow this terrorist to live.... Even if I am hated he must be eliminated.... I will kill him for the future."
Legal proceedings: Moynihan was arraigned in state court and pleaded not guilty. Law enforcement confirmed that the messages placed Jeffries in“reasonable fear of imminent murder.”Also Read | Bipartisan pushback against Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee Political reactions
Hakeem Jeffries: The Democratic leader called Moynihan a“dangerous individual” and criticized the January Trump pardon for enabling such threats.
"Since the blanket pardon...many of the criminals released have committed additional crimes throughout the country," Jeffries stated.
Republican response: House Speaker Mike Johnson condemned the threat:“Anybody who threatens to kill any political official we denounce it absolutely. We ought to have justice fall upon their head.”Also Read | Trump-Putin Budapest summit put on hold, no meeting in 'immediate future' Key facts about Christopher Moynihan
Age: 34
Residence: Clinton, New York
Jan. 6 involvement: Participated in US Capitol attack, obstruction conviction
Prison sentence: 21 months (February 2023)
Pardoned by: Donald Trump
Current charge: Making a terroristic threat (Class D felony)
Target: Hakeem Jeffries, House Democratic Minority LeaderAlso Read | US Government shutdown enters 4th week: Key positions of Democrats & Republicans
