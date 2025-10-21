Who Is Christopher Moynihan? Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter Arrested For Threatening House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries

MENAFN - Live Mint) Christopher Moynihan, 34, of Clinton, New York, a Trump-pardoned US Capitol January 6 rioter, was arrested for allegedly sending text messages threatening the life of House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Moynihan was among more than 1,500 individuals charged in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack, where Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to block certification of Joe Biden 's presidential election victory.

Conviction

In February 2023, Moynihan was sentenced to 21 months in prison for obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony.

Pardon

He was subsequently pardoned by Donald Trump on his first day in office, along with nearly all other individuals criminally charged in connection with the attack.

Recent arrest: Threats against Hakeem Jeffries

Arrest details: Moynihan was arrested by New York state police for a Class D felony charge of making a terroristic threat.

Alleged threats: According to the complaint, Moynihan sent text messages stating: "Hakeem Jeffries makes a speech in a few days in NYC I cannot allow this terrorist to live.... Even if I am hated he must be eliminated.... I will kill him for the future."

Legal proceedings: Moynihan was arraigned in state court and pleaded not guilty. Law enforcement confirmed that the messages placed Jeffries in“reasonable fear of imminent murder.”

Hakeem Jeffries: The Democratic leader called Moynihan a“dangerous individual” and criticized the January Trump pardon for enabling such threats.

"Since the blanket pardon...many of the criminals released have committed additional crimes throughout the country," Jeffries stated.

Republican response: House Speaker Mike Johnson condemned the threat:“Anybody who threatens to kill any political official we denounce it absolutely. We ought to have justice fall upon their head.”

Age: 34

Residence: Clinton, New York

Jan. 6 involvement: Participated in US Capitol attack, obstruction conviction

Prison sentence: 21 months (February 2023)

Pardoned by: Donald Trump

Current charge: Making a terroristic threat (Class D felony)

Target: Hakeem Jeffries, House Democratic Minority Leader

