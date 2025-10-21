CARICOM Reiterates Support For HOPE/HELP Act

Statement on the urgent renewal of the Haitian Hemispheric Opportunity through Partnership Encouragement (HOPE) and Haiti Economic Lift Program (HELP) Acts

By CARICOM Secretariat

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – CARICOM heads of government have called for the urgent renewal of the Hemispheric Opportunity through Partnership Enhancement for Haitian Prosperity (HOPE) and Haiti Economic Lift Program (HELP) Acts, which provide duty-free treatment in the United States (US) for certain Haitian-manufactured textile and apparel goods.

The heads of government reiterated CARICOM's strong support for the programmes under the HOPE/HELP Act which provide significant benefits to Haiti and the USA.

CARICOM statement said:

“They noted that the preferential trade framework has been vital to the economic and social development of Haiti while supporting mutually beneficial trade and economic linkages between United States and Haitian businesses.”

“Heads of government noted that the loss of this preferential arrangement negatively impacts business continuity, investment and employment in Haiti and exacerbates the worsening economic and social situation at a time when the people of Haiti require greater international support.

“The conference of heads of government, therefore, expresses its strong support for the renewal of HOPE/HELP legislation and urges the US administration and the US Congress to take urgent steps to move the legislation forward and restore the HOPE/HELP programmes.”

