St Vincent And The Grenadines Launches Independence International Masters Cricket Tournament 2025

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) KINGSTOWN, St Vincent – The government of St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, in collaboration with the SVG National Sports Council, the ministry of tourism, civil aviation, sustainable development and culture and the ministry of sport, officially launched the Independence International Masters Cricket Tournament, which will run from 24 October to 1st November, 2025.

This year's tournament forms part of the nation's 46th Independence celebrations and will feature an exciting lineup of 21 teams from across the Caribbean, North America, and the UK, bringing together over 400 visitors, including players, coaches, officials, and families, for ten days of high-energy cricket, camaraderie, and Vincentian hospitality.

The tournament will culminate in a show-stopping finale on Saturday, 1 November, with the West Indian Masters XI facing off against the Rest of the World Masters XI in a T20 night match at the Arnos Vale Cricket Ground.

Cricket fans are in for a treat as the West Indian Masters XI will feature an all-star lineup of regional legends, including Courtney Walsh, Curtly Ambrose, Mervyn Dillon, Sulieman Benn, and our own Nixon McLean, Ian Allen and Kesrick Williams.

Minister James in his remarks, stated as follows:

“The Independence International Masters Cricket Tournament represents the spirit of our nation, one that celebrates talent, unity, and resilience. It is a proud reflection of St Vincent and the Grenadines' growing reputation as a destination where sport, culture, and tourism come together to create experiences that captivate the world. Hosting such a prestigious tournament during our Independence celebrations strengthens our sports tourism portfolio and provides meaningful opportunities for our people, from our vendors and hotels to our youth and athletes. We look forward to welcoming our regional and international guests to what promises to be an extraordinary showcase of Vincentian pride, culture, and hospitality.”

Also addressing the launch, the minister of sports, Orando Brewster, highlighted the tournament's role in community development and youth engagement:

“This tournament underscores our commitment to sports development and the empowerment of our athletes and communities. It is more than a competition, it is a bridge that connects generations, inspires youth participation, and showcases the immense potential of sport as a driver of tourism and national pride. Through partnerships like this one with the Tourism Authority and the National Sports Council, we are demonstrating that sport is an essential pillar of our economic and cultural advancement. I am confident that this tournament will leave a lasting legacy for St Vincent and the Grenadines.”

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority is partnering closely with the National Sports Council and the ministry of sports to position the tournament as a key sports tourism initiative, driving visitor arrivals during the Independence season and enhancing St Vincent and the Grenadines' reputation as a premier sporting destination in the Caribbean.

The Independence International Masters Cricket Tournament is expected to become an annual fixture on St Vincent and the Grenadines' sporting calendar, strengthening the island's legacy as a hub for cricket, culture, and community celebration.

