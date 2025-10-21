Overriding Challenges Facing Regional Security

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

CASTRIES, St Lucia – Amid the imminent general elections, Minister for Finance, Economic Development and the Youth Economy and Minister for Justice and National Security, Philip J. Pierre, citizen and regional security are overriding challenges facing economic and social progress.

RSS Security chiefs from the eight regional member states and partner agencies, meeting in Saint Lucia, October 20-21, for discussions on regional security issues. The meeting is opportune, faced with major security challenges and US reports, primarily, 2025 INCSR: Volume 2 – Money Laundering St Lucia and, US puts Barbados and St Lucia on 2025 Trafficking in Persons Tier 2 Watch List; Cuba and Venezuela Tier 3, Haiti designated a special case.

Other matters of concern surround the Caribbean region, retaining its status as a zone of peace, while US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) scheduled meetings with Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada, October 14-15, with leaders in both nations, including Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne and Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell, are noteworthy.

“Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada are vital contributors to the collective efforts of like-minded nations to strengthen security in the Eastern Caribbean. US Southern Command remains committed to continuing its longstanding cooperation with both nations,” said US Embassy Barbados.

On October 9, the government of Grenada said it is “ carefully assessing and reviewing the request” by the government of the United States of America for the “ temporary installation of radar equipment and associated technical personnel at the Maurice Bishop International Airport. ”

There is an ongoing territorial dispute between Guyana and Venezuela over the Essequibo region. This has led to increased tensions. Both nations have large oil reserves and competing (USA and China) interests, with a view to influencing oil exploration and global markets.

In Venezuela, the Trump administration has authorised an impressive collection of US Troops and authorised the CIA to conduct covert action in Venezuela, according to US officials.

President Nicolás Maduro has called for a de-escalation of US military action against Venezuela. He has also highlighted Venezuela's role in drug trafficking interdiction, emphasising the“comparatively small amount of narcotics that transit through his country,” Maduro added.“I tell president Donald Trump once again that the attempt to create a false case regarding drug trafficking is a mistake.”

Meanwhile, the US military engages drug cartel boats, including a mini-submarine said to be trafficking drugs, while Venezuela prepares for the worst-case scenario.

“We are certainly looking at land now, because we've got the sea very well under control,” said president Donald Trump.

Last Sunday, president Trump gave notice to neighbouring Western Hemisphere nation Colombia, in a Sunday post on his Truth Social page.

President Gustavo Petro, of Colombia, is an illegal drug leader strongly encouraging the massive production of drugs, in big and small fields, all over Colombia. It has become the biggest business in Colombia, by far, and Petro does nothing to stop it, despite large-scale payments and subsidies from the USA that are nothing more than a long-term rip-off of America. AS OF TODAY, THESE PAYMENTS, OR ANY OTHER FORM OF PAYMENT, OR SUBSIDIES, WILL NO LONGER BE MADE TO COLOMBIA. The purpose of this drug production is the sale of massive amounts of product into the United States, causing death, destruction, and havoc. Petro, a low-rated and very unpopular leader, with a fresh mouth toward America, better close up these killing fields immediately, or the United States will close them up for him, and it won't be done nicely. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President Donald J. Trump

RSS

The RSS (based in Barbados) was created out of a need for a collective response to security threats, which were impacting on the stability of the region in the early 1970s and 1980s. The RSS MOU makes provisions for a fast-moving non-bureaucratic organisation which could develop and coordinate joint efforts among its member states to the security needs of its common domestic space if requested.

CARICOM

At a recent heads of government of the Caribbean Community ( CARICOM

They reaffirmed the principle of maintaining the Caribbean region as a Zone of Peace and the importance of dialogue and engagement towards the peaceful resolution of disputes and conflict. CARICOM remains willing to assist towards that objective.

CARICOM heads of government reiterated their continued commitment to fighting narcotrafficking and the illegal trade in small arms and light weapons, which adversely affect the region. They underscored that efforts to overcome these challenges should be through ongoing international cooperation and within international law.

“ They reaffirmed unequivocal support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries in the region and the safety and livelihoods of the people of the region. ”

Meanwhile, the government of Belize (CARICOM member state) and the government of the United States, on Monday, signed an Agreement for Cooperation regarding the Examination of Protection Requests.

On assuming chairmanship of the Regional Security System (RSS) Council of Ministers, April 1, 2025, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre, said:

“ The RSS, more than ever, must be our tool for collective action. It is the most formidable security mechanism available to us. If we continue to join forces, share intelligence, and coordinate responses, we stand a real chance of turning the tide on escalating violence. To safeguard our region's future, we must deepen our unity, renew our purpose, and act with urgency. ”

Prime Minister Pierre, in his remarks at the RSS Security chiefs meeting in Saint Lucia, emphasised the importance of collaboration, economic and social progress of citizens.

“ Private and public investments cannot produce the required returns in an environment of instability brought on by crime, corruption and law breaking. The knock-on effect of instability is undermining the social well-being of citizens [...], ” he reiterated.

Earlier this month, the 9th France – St Lucia joint security commission strengthened bilateral security ties, deepening cooperation between security forces in the fight against drug trafficking through intelligence sharing and joint training initiatives.

This is significant to the marine and security space shared by Saint Lucia and Martinique, an overseas territory of France, participating in regional security to:



Combat cross-border crime more effectively by enhancing exchanges between judicial authorities, particularly in matters of extradition and the seizure of criminal assets;

Strengthen maritime security by coordinating the radar detection systems of both countries;

Enhance cooperation between the customs departments, particularly in the inspection of suspect vessels; Fully implement the 2006 bilateral agreement on the readmission of persons in irregular situations, while taking humanitarian considerations into account, particularly for hospitalised patients.

The politics of security

On the campaign hustings in Saint Lucia, it is interesting to contrast the United Workers Party (UWP), its extra-regional positioning and that of the government of Saint Lucia.

“ Protection you can trust, ” says the UWP: “ A safer Saint Lucia starts with strong policing and strong communities. ”

On UWP border control 'restored ': “ Illegal guns cross borders while government looks away. I will not look the other way while our streets become more dangerous. ” ~ Allen Chastanet.

Ensuring a proactive and coordinated approach to safeguarding citizens and strengthening security frameworks is paramount, as alluded to by Prime Minister Pierre, delivering a framework to reinforce St Lucia's citizen security.

Time to decide

The challenge extends beyond regional security cooperation.

Unilateral policy and security decisions are detrimental to the stability of the Caribbean region.

Therein, regional security has a choice to make on its security model and strategy, inclusive of the USA and Europe, not either or else. The Caribbean region needs to harness its talent, build trust and respect within CARICOM and the OECS member states.

Leadership styles will vary; however, outside of the political farcical standards, the underlying component needs to crystallise the portfolio of a security system operating in a theatre, with priority, focus and a winning instinct.

If the Caribbean region is serious about security challenges, then, strengthening and reconstructing police forces and military readiness, modernising and securing talent, having a warrior ethos, supported by finance, equipment and command and control, is utmost.

The Caribbean region's armed forces should be a top priority, away from political correctness. Hitherto, its effectiveness in making key decisions on strategic initiatives and taking advantage of information and security is too complex to be left for common hand flapping, spoon-fed bureaucrats.

