Alcohol Change UK Selects Shape History And Shook For Dry January
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Alcohol Change UK, the charity behind the annual Dry Januarychallenge, has selected communications agencies Shape History and Shook to deliver its 2026 campaign.
Both agencies were appointed following a competitive pitch, with Shape History chosen for its impact-first approach and track record in behaviour change campaigns, working with organisations such as Shelter Scotland, Amnesty International and the World Health Organization. Shape History will be responsible for the development of the creative campaign and paid media strategy, planning and implementation.
PR and media activity for the 2026 campaign will be led by purpose-driven PR agency Shook, helping to broaden reach and impact. With experience leading behaviour change briefs for charities, including UK for UNHCR and Cancer Research UK, Shook will work with the in-house team and Shape History to devise and deliver a PR campaign focused on reaching individuals who regularly drink above the 'low risk' drinking guidelines of 14 units of alcohol per week, including men aged 35-55.
According to Alcohol Change UK research, more than 15 million people in the UK planned to attempt a month off alcohol in January 2025, motivated by mental, physical and financial benefits. Post-campaign polling pointed to 8 million attempting a full 31 days off, and a further 8.8 million cutting down over the month, confirming that the New Year remains a time when many look to kick-start positive changes in their lives.
Launching in the lead-up to Christmas, the integrated marketing and PR campaign aims to inspire people to take part in the Dry Januarychallenge and drive them toward Alcohol Change UK's free tools – the Try Dry app (pictured), Dry January emails, and online communities – that are proven to double participants' chances of achieving a fully alcohol-free month. Among those who use the tools and resources, 70% are still drinking less alcohol six months later.
Building on this year's campaign, which encouraged participants to go for success and 'Boss It', the focus for 2026 will be prompting individuals to explore their own motivations for changing their relationship with alcohol, from giving their mental and physical health a boost to saving money. Via large-scale digital and PR activity, Alcohol Change UK will be highlighting how the short-term wins achieved during an alcohol-free month can set the stage for lasting changes to drinking habits, whatever the motivation.
Alcohol Change UK Executive Director of Communications and Marketing Joe Marley said:“For over a decade, the Dry Januarychallenge has been inspiring people around the world to kick-start their year with positive change by taking a 31-day break from alcohol. Last year, we shifted up a gear with more investment and a fresh approach to marketing and communications for the campaign, and this year is no different.
“We're thrilled to be collaborating with Shape History and Shook to take the Dry January challenge to the next level. Building on our insights we have one central aim: to connect as many people as possible with the Try Dry app and our other free tools, enabling them to have the best possible experience – for the first 31 days of the year and beyond! Both agencies impressed us with their creativity, purpose-alignment and proven expertise in driving social impact and we look forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”
Shape History co-MD Ed Fletcher said the challenge wasn't just a campaign,“it's a worldwide moment that's helped millions rethink their relationship with alcohol and spark long-term positive change.”
Shook co-founder Damon Statt added:“It's just the kind of campaign for Shook, rooted in behaviour change and creatively challenging cultures and societal norms to inspire action and improve lives. We're particularly excited to be working on plans to reach more men thinking of taking on the challenge for the first time. Too many are feeling the pressure to drink alcohol, either by themselves or with mates, so we have a few surprises in store to get more men talking about how an alcohol-free start to the year could boost fitness, savings, health and more.”
