Winter Exodus

Representational Photo

Every October, towns across Kashmir feel a little emptier. Streets that once buzzed with daily labourers, shopkeepers, and small traders slow down. By November, thousands of working families have already left for Jammu, Delhi, or Himachal Pradesh. They leave behind homes, neighbourhoods, and ways of life that have held the valley together for generations.

Migration has always been part of Kashmir's economy. Families moved with the seasons or during political uncertainty. Today, the reasons feel sharper.

Prices of basic goods have gone up by nearly 25 percent in the last year. Jobs for young people without government positions are scarce. Daily wage work, small trades, and other informal jobs are barely enough to make ends meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The impact is visible everywhere. Markets see fewer shoppers, small businesses struggle, and schools face changing enrollments as families leave or split. Neighbourhoods lose the people who keep them alive. Kashmir streets feel silent, measured by who is still around to fill them.

Government programs exist, including skill development, small-business loans, and employment schemes, but many families cannot access them. Low awareness, and limited reach mean help does not always arrive. Meanwhile, winters bring high heating costs, fewer jobs, and growing uncertainty. For many, moving becomes the only option.