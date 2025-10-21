One-Time Power Tariff Waiver: Speaker Admits PDP Motion

Representational Photo

Srinagar- The Speaker of the J&K Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, on Tuesday admitted a private resolution submitted by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Mir Fayaz from Kupwara, seeking a one-time exemption of electricity tariff outstandings for consumers.

The resolution, aimed at providing relief to households burdened by rising power costs and frequent billing disputes, proposes waiving all outstanding electricity dues in a single move. Following assembly rules, the resolution will now proceed to the ballot procedure in the upcoming session, where members will vote to decide whether it will be included in the assembly calendar for adoption or rejection.

Currently, in the 90-member J&K Assembly, the National Conference (NC) holds 42 seats, BJP 29, Congress 6, PDP 3, CPI(M) 1, Aam Aadmi Party 1, Peoples Conference 1, Awami Ittehad Party 1, and 6 independents. Congress has opted to support the Omar Abdullah-led NC government from outside without formally joining it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two assembly seats remain vacant: Nagrota in Jammu and Budgam in the Valley. The Nagrota seat fell vacant following the death of BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana on October 31, 2024; his daughter Devyani Rana has been nominated by BJP for the by-election. The Budgam seat became vacant after NC leader Omar Abdullah resigned to retain the Ganderbal seat, having won both in the 2024 elections. NC has nominated former minister Aga Syed Mehmood for Budgam and Shamim Begum for Nagrota.

The Election Commission has announced that voting for the Nagrota and Budgam by-polls will take place on November 11.