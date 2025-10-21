Digital Shadows: Kashmir's Struggle Against Cyberbullying

Representational photo

By Tawheed Parvaiz Bhat

Kashmir streets pulse with life, but its youth increasingly explore another world: the internet. Smartphones have become as essential as schoolbags, and social media feels like a town square stretched across continents.

Students share study notes, cultural traditions, and creative projects. They celebrate achievements and aspirations. But, alongside this digital promise lies a darker reality.

Cyberbullying, once a whisper, now echoes loudly, leaving emotional scars that reach far beyond screens.

Cyberbullying in Kashmir takes many forms. It can be the sudden spread of humiliating images, malicious rumours, fake profiles, or organized campaigns targeting someone for personal, social, or political reasons. Unlike traditional bullying, it is relentless.

A teenager can be harassed while at home, in school, or even during family gatherings. The permanence of digital content turns temporary shame into lasting trauma. Victims often experience anxiety, depression, withdrawal from social life, and in some cases, suicidal thoughts.

The problem is growing alongside internet penetration. Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube have transformed ordinary students into content creators or influencers. Many use these spaces to educate, celebrate Kashmiri culture, or showcase talent. Others weaponize them, chasing followers and viral moments at the cost of dignity and truth. Social media can become a“bullying factory,” where a single post destroys confidence built over years.