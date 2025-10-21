End Of The Spell: How Parvez Rasool Changed Kashmir's Sporting Map

Parvez Rasool in action – File photo

By Younus Yousuf Ganie

In the mid-1990s, when most of south Kashmir evenings echoed with gunfire, a young boy in Bijbehara was chasing a ball made from rubber tape on a patch of cracked earth near the Jhelum.

For young Parvez Rasool, cricket was a way to carve joy out of the unease that filled the air.

Born in 1989 into a modest family, Parvez inherited both love and discipline for the game from his father, Ghulam Rasool, who had once represented Jammu and Kashmir in domestic cricket. The family lived simply, but cricket had a sacred place in their home.

On most mornings, Parvez would walk to the local ground with a borrowed bat and unrolled mat for a pitch, spending hours perfecting his flight and footwork. Those unstructured sessions by the riverbank built the foundation for a player who would one day represent the valley on the world stage.

By his late teens, Rasool's talent was unmistakable. He wasn't the smartest spinner or the most elegant batter, but there was a calm confidence in his game, an understanding of conditions and a sharp reading of batsmen. His off-spin was disciplined, almost mechanical in precision, but always probing. His batting, steady and intelligent, often lifted Jammu and Kashmir out of early collapses.

Bishen Singh Bedi, who had mentored several young cricketers from the valley, once described Rasool as“a complete cricketer with the heart of a fighter.” Those words proved prophetic.

The 2012-13 Ranji Trophy season turned Rasool from a promising youngster into a national name. Leading the team in both batting and bowling, he scored over 500 runs and claimed 33 wickets. That season, he was everywhere: opening spells with control, breaking partnerships in the middle overs, and anchoring innings under pressure.

For a player from a state rarely discussed in cricketing circles, it was a statement year.

Then came the turning point. In February 2013, playing against Australia A, Rasool spun magic in Chennai, claiming seven wickets and dismissing Steven Smith, Ed Cowan, and Matthew Wade. That performance caught national selectors' attention.

When he was named in India's squad for the Zimbabwe tour later that year, the news electrified the valley. For once, Kashmir's headlines were about something other than strife and situation. Streets that usually emptied at dusk buzzed with talk of“our Parvez.”

Rasool didn't get to play in Zimbabwe, but the call-up itself was history. He became the first cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to be part of the Indian national team.

When Rasool finally made his international debut against Bangladesh in 2014, millions in Kashmir watched with pride and anxiety. His debut was solid. He bowled economically, took a wicket, and handled the moment with composure.

But, his journey at the highest level didn't unfold as many had hoped. He played only one ODI and one T20I. His international career ended as abruptly as it had begun.

In hindsight, the problem wasn't performance alone.

Indian cricket had an abundance of spinners, and Rasool's style, accuracy over trickery, struggled to stand out. He was too steady for the role of a mystery spinner and too restrained for a full-time allrounder.

But those who followed his career know he never really got the long run he deserved.

For players from smaller states, the Indian Premier League is often the ultimate validation. Rasool's entry into the IPL came through the Pune Warriors India, where he shared a dressing room with MS Dhoni. Later stints with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad brought exposure, but limited opportunities. Still, those brief appearances mattered.