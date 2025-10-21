World Bank Estimates USD 216B Needed To Rebuild Syria

File Photo

Damascus- Rebuilding Syria after over a decade of civil war is expected to cost about USD 216 billion, the World Bank said in an assessment published on Tuesday. The cost is almost ten times Syria's 2024 gross domestic product.

Syria's civil war began in 2011 when mass protests against the government of then-President Bashar Assad were met with a brutal crackdown and spiralled into armed conflict. Assad was ousted in December in a lightning rebel offensive.

The conflict destroyed large swaths of the country and battered critical infrastructure, including its electrical grid.

The World Bank says the rebuilding may cost between USD 140 billion and USD 345 billion, but their“conservative best estimate” is USD 216 billion.

The World Bank estimates that rebuilding infrastructure will cost USD 82 billion. It estimated the cost of damages for residential buildings at USD 75 billion and USD 59 billion for non-residential structures.