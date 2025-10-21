Pak Court Seeks KPK Reply On Peshawar Crematorium

Representational Photo

Peshawar- A provincial high court in Pakistan on Tuesday sought a response from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in a case related to the establishment of a shamshan ghat (cremation ground) in Peshawar.

A two-member Peshawar High Court bench, headed by Justice Syed Arshad Ali, issued the directive after hearing a petition filed by Member of the Provincial Assembly Baba Gurpal Singh, who is a member of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI) led by Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.

During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner said that the land belonging to the Tourism Department has been identified for the construction of the cremation ground in the Kheshgi Bala area of the capital city.

The counsel said that a request has also been submitted for the provision of a bus route to the cremation site.

Justice Ali inquired regarding the approval procedure if no provincial cabinet is functioning.

“There is no cabinet at the moment. How will the approval be granted? You yourself are also a member of the provincial assembly,” said Justice Ali.