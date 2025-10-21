Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Delhi Suffers Worst Post-Diwali Air In 4 Yrs

2025-10-21 03:13:34
Representational Photo

New Delhi- Delhi recorded its worst post-Diwali air quality in four years on Tuesday, with PM2.5 levels peaking at 675 micrograms per cubic metre late Monday night. The city was enveloped in a thick grey haze as pollution levels surged sharply following Diwali celebrations, while the BJP government blamed stubble burning in Punjab rather than firecrackers.

The city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Diwali reached 345, higher than last year's 330, and remained above 350 for several hours on Tuesday morning. Fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which can penetrate the respiratory system, posed serious health risks, particularly for children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa downplayed the impact of green firecrackers, saying the AQI rose by only 11 points overnight despite the lifting of the ban.“Every religion has the right to celebrate its festivals,” he said. Sirsa also accused the AAP government in Punjab of contributing to Delhi's toxic haze due to large-scale paddy stubble burning.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticized the Delhi government for failing to induce artificial rain and ensure compliance with Supreme Court guidelines, which allowed the use of green firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm. Police registered over 100 cases for violations of firecracker rules and more than 50 cases for illegal sales.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised the Diwali celebrations as“unique” and reaffirmed her government's commitment to tackling pollution. Home Minister Ashish Sood called late-night firecracker bursts“irresponsible” but noted they were not the sole cause of the spike in pollution.

