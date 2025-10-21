JKSA Forms Panel On Reservation Policy

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) Tuesday conducted a comprehensive consultation with diverse stakeholders to discuss the reservation policy and the report submitted by the Cabinet Sub-Committee.

The meeting attended by representatives from various student associations including MBBS, Nursing and Agriculture graduates as well as community organizations and other stakeholders, aimed to deliberate on the critical aspects of the reservation policy and its implications for the region.

After extensive discussions, the stakeholders unanimously agreed to constitute a 10-member committee tasked with determining the future course of action. This committee comprises representatives from different associations, open merit and general category representatives, and key stakeholders to ensure inclusive representation and a balanced approach in addressing concerns surrounding the reservation policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The formation of the committee reflects the collective commitment to fostering dialogue, transparency, and consensus-building in resolving issues related to the reservation policy. The committee is mandated to review the sub-committee's report in detail, engage with government authorities, and propose actionable recommendations that align with the aspirations and rights of the students of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Association stated that the Cabinet Sub-Committee memo on the reservation issue is not what matters most, rather, the content of the report itself holds greater significance. It urged the government to make the report public to avoid confusion and apprehensions among students and to ensure clarity on the matter.