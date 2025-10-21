NC Kicks Off Nagrota Push with Flood Relief, Durbar Move in Spotlight

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) on Tuesday formally launched its campaign for the upcoming Nagrota Assembly bypoll, seeking voter support based on its track record of flood relief, development, and inclusive governance under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The campaign was kicked off from Panj Garain, where key party leaders addressed workers and supporters, urging them to connect with voters and highlight NC's vision of hope, progress, and stability. Bypolls in the Nagrota and Budgam assembly segments are scheduled to be held on November 11.

NC's Additional General Secretary Ajay Sadhotra underscored the party's hands-on approach during recent crises, particularly the floods that affected Jammu.“Omar sahib's personal outreach and responsiveness reflected our deep-rooted commitment to every region and community,” he said.

Jammu unit president Rattan Lal Gupta highlighted the restoration of the Darbar Move, describing it as a major economic lifeline for Jammu. Tracing its origins to 1872 under Maharaja Ranbir Singh, the Darbar Move involves the seasonal transfer of government offices between Srinagar and Jammu to escape extreme weather conditions.“The National Conference stands for secularism, regional balance, and pro-people governance. Our party brought the first people-centric budget and continues to champion the cause of the common man,” Gupta added.