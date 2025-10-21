J & K Assembly Secretariat Rejects Lone's Statehood Resolution, Cites Sub-Judice Status

Sajad Lone – PTI file pohto

Srinagar- In a move which could stir a political controversy, the Legislative Assembly Secretariat has disallowed a resolution submitted by Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone seeking the restoration of statehood to Jammu & Kashmir, citing that the issue is sub-judice.

Sources said that the Assembly Secretariat has disallowed the resolution and wouldn't be subjected to balloting taking place on October 22.“The resolution has been disallowed on the grounds that the matter is sub judice,” they said, as per news agency KNO.

Under Rule 177 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Jammu & Kashmir's Legislative Assembly, a resolution is inadmissible if it pertains to any matter currently under adjudication by a court of law anywhere in India.

Attempts to reach Lone for comment were unsuccessful.