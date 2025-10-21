Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Fury Gold Mines Limited

2025-10-21 03:12:36
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:08 AM EST - Fury Gold Mines Limited: Has commenced a 10,000-metre fall/winter drilling program at its wholly owned Eau Claire Gold Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee Territory in the James Bay region of Quebec. The program is based on recommendations from the recent Eau Claire PEA and will focus on resource growth and enhancing the mine plan. Two drill rigs are currently active at site. Fury Gold Mines Limited shares T are trading down $0.12 at $0.91.

