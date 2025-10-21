Iron & Earth To Host Climate Crossroads: Pathways To Energy Equity During Canada Climate Week Xchange
Climate Crossroads: Pathways To Energy Equity is taking place during CCWX 2025 which runs from November 24 to November 30th.
Event details:
- Date: November 28, 2025 Time: 9am - 5pm EST Format/Location: In-Person / The Innovation Complex at the University of Toronto Mississauga, Mississauga, Ontario
To learn more about Climate Crossroads: Pathways To Energy Equity, or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit .
About Iron & Earth
Iron & Earth is a non-profit that supports a Just Transition by reducing barriers to participation in the green economy. Our vision extends beyond workforce mobilisation to foster a community- driven transformation, where people actively contribute to a sustainable and equitable future, for their communities and the planet. In line with the Sustainable Development Goals implementation strategy, we believe that“economic, social, and environmental dimensions of sustainable development are mutually reinforcing.”
Iron & Earth works towards these goals with four programs. Our Renewable Skills Initiative is designed to increase energy literacy and equip communities to maintain renewable energy systems and kick-start their future in the green economy. The Prosperous Transition Campaign is Iron & Earth's Indigenous-informed research initiative which centres Indigenous knowledge and local economies in a Just Transition. Community Talks hosts participant-led community engagement sessions on climate change, the just transition, potential solutions, and their level of preparedness on each of these issues. The Climate Career Portal is an all-in-one scalable digital resource for green career transition, connecting individuals with job openings, training programs, and industry knowledge across renewable sectors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment