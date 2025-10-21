Iron & Earth To Host Climate Crossroads: Pathways To Energy Equity During Canada Climate Week Xchange

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Greater Toronto Area, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) -is excited to announce its participation in the inauguralAs part of this national initiative, Iron & Earth will host Climate Crossroads: Pathways To Energy Equity which aims to to facilitate meaningful connections with potential collaborators, leading to a stronger network of parties interested in renewable energy and the clean economy in the Greater Toronto Area. Climate Crossroads: Pathways to Energy Equity is focused on transformations in the energy industry and the future of energy jobs, with programming tailored for people with careers in renewable energy, climate advocacy, and energy policy, as well as students interested in careers in the green energy economy. Register at.

Climate Crossroads: Pathways To Energy Equity is taking place during CCWX 2025 which runs from November 24 to November 30th.

Event details:



Date: November 28, 2025

Time: 9am - 5pm EST Format/Location: In-Person / The Innovation Complex at the University of Toronto Mississauga, Mississauga, Ontario

To learn more about Climate Crossroads: Pathways To Energy Equity, or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit .

About Iron & Earth

Iron & Earth is a non-profit that supports a Just Transition by reducing barriers to participation in the green economy. Our vision extends beyond workforce mobilisation to foster a community- driven transformation, where people actively contribute to a sustainable and equitable future, for their communities and the planet. In line with the Sustainable Development Goals implementation strategy, we believe that“economic, social, and environmental dimensions of sustainable development are mutually reinforcing.”

Iron & Earth works towards these goals with four programs. Our Renewable Skills Initiative is designed to increase energy literacy and equip communities to maintain renewable energy systems and kick-start their future in the green economy. The Prosperous Transition Campaign is Iron & Earth's Indigenous-informed research initiative which centres Indigenous knowledge and local economies in a Just Transition. Community Talks hosts participant-led community engagement sessions on climate change, the just transition, potential solutions, and their level of preparedness on each of these issues. The Climate Career Portal is an all-in-one scalable digital resource for green career transition, connecting individuals with job openings, training programs, and industry knowledge across renewable sectors.