Guests From Afar, Fall For AI-Tinted Guangwu Red Tech Carnival Held At 23Rd Sichuan Guangwu Mountain International Red Leaf Festival

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Bazhong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - On October 18th, the "Guests from Afar, Fall for AI-tinted Guangwu Red" Tech Carnival of the 23rd Sichuan Guangwu Mountain International Red Leaf Festival, hosted by the Bazhong Cultural and Tourism Group, opened at Tielu Dam Square in the Micang Mountain Tourist Scenic Area, Nanjiang County, Bazhong City. Breaking away from the traditional red-leaf viewing model, this year's festival innovatively integrated technological elements like artificial intelligence and robotics, creating a unique tech gala. This initiative represents a significant move by Bazhong City to promote the high-quality development of the cultural and tourism industry and explore new pathways for the integration of "technology + culture and tourism."







The event site of 23rd Sichuan Guangwu Mountain International Red Leaf Festival.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









The event site of 23rd Sichuan Guangwu Mountain International Red Leaf Festival.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









The event site of 23rd Sichuan Guangwu Mountain International Red Leaf Festival.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









The event site of 23rd Sichuan Guangwu Mountain International Red Leaf Festival.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The opening ceremony commenced with a warm-up video showcasing the stunning scenery of Guangwu Mountain. A highlight of the ceremony was the inclusion of robots serving as co-hosts for certain segments. Subsequently, a robot solo performance of the Charleston dance, titled "Guangwu Red," captivated the live audience with its lively and agile movements, earning rounds of applause. The most anticipated segment was undoubtedly the "human-machine collaboration" performance of the national-level intangible cultural heritage, "Fanshan Jiaozi." Dancers shared the stage with multiple robots, achieving a perfect blend of traditional art and modern technology, vividly interpreting the innovative vitality of cultural and tourism integration.

Recently, the "I Send You the Red Leaves" global torch relay activity extended Bazhong's red leaf invitation to people worldwide. A large screen at the event site played highlights of Guangwu Mountain's beauty breaking through dimensional barriers and reaching a global audience.

It is reported that the Tech Carnival will run until October 29th. In addition to cultural performances, from October 18th to 19th, the scenic area had a specially set up interactive experience zone featuring five main activities: robot combat, robot soccer matches, board game challenges against AI, interactive photo opportunities with robots, and robot Kung Fu tea performances. Visitors collected stamps by participating in these interactions and exchanged them for limited-edition cultural and creative gifts.







The event site of 23rd Sichuan Guangwu Mountain International Red Leaf Festival.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









The event site of 23rd Sichuan Guangwu Mountain International Red Leaf Festival.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









The event site of 23rd Sichuan Guangwu Mountain International Red Leaf Festival.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









The event site of 23rd Sichuan Guangwu Mountain International Red Leaf Festival.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









The event site of 23rd Sichuan Guangwu Mountain International Red Leaf Festival.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Simultaneously, the event site innovatively featured a human-machine interactive lifestyle market, creating new consumption scenarios. From the 18th to the 29th, Tielu Dam Square in the Micang Mountain Scenic Area introduced intelligent food and beverage robots capable of making coffee, ice cream, and milk tea, along with interactive demonstration robots like robotic dogs, calligraphy robots, and sketch-drawing robots. Furthermore, the scenic area's "Try a Lease for Legs" exoskeleton experience project provided mountain climbing assistance for tourists, becoming a major highlight at the event and exploring the market application of technological products.

A representative from the organizing body, the Bazhong Cultural and Tourism Group, stated that the Guangwu Mountain red leaves are a "golden name card" for Bazhong tourism. The introduction of the Tech Carnival aims to enhance the tourist experience, enrich tourism offerings, further unleash consumption potential, and drive local economic development through the "technology + culture and tourism" approach.

Industry insiders believe that the 23rd Guangwu Mountain International Red Leaf Festival, with its innovative "technology + culture and tourism" model, provides new ideas for the transformation and upgrading of traditional domestic festival events. This autumn, Bazhong is welcoming visitors from all over with its new approach of "using red leaves as the stage, empowering with technology, and letting culture and tourism perform."