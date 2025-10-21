403
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Effective Date
|ARS
|Ares Strategic Mining Inc.
|Friday October 24, 2025
|DOCT
|Republic Technologies Inc.
|ICS
|Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.
|KAS
|Dynamite Blockchain Corp.
|LFG
|Universal Digital Inc.
|MLM
|McFarlane Lake Mining Limited
|TERA
|Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.
|TMAS
|Temas Resources Corp.
|TRIP
|Red Light Holland Corp.
|USCM
|US Critical Metals Corp.
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at #market-on-close.
