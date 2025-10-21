Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update


2025-10-21 03:11:12
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name Effective Date
ARS Ares Strategic Mining Inc. Friday October 24, 2025
DOCT Republic Technologies Inc.
ICS Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.
KAS Dynamite Blockchain Corp.
LFG Universal Digital Inc.
MLM McFarlane Lake Mining Limited
TERA Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.
TMAS Temas Resources Corp.
TRIP Red Light Holland Corp.
USCM US Critical Metals Corp.

The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at #market-on-close.

