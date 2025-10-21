1317234 B.C. Ltd. And Marviken Ontario Inc. Announce Execution Of Business Combination Agreement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - 1317234 B.C. Ltd. ("" or the "") and Marviken Ontario Inc. ("") are pleased to announce that the Company, Marviken and 1001313119 Ontario Inc. (""), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, have entered into a business combination agreement dated October 15, 2025 (the "") pursuant to which the Company will acquire Marviken by way of a three-cornered amalgamation, which will result in the reverse takeover of 131 by Marviken (the ""). Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Company will continue to carry on the business of Marviken (thereafter referred to as the "").

Terms of Proposed Transaction

Under the terms of the Business Combination Agreement, the Proposed Transaction will be completed by way of a three-cornered amalgamation under the laws of Ontario, whereby Subco and Marviken will amalgamate (the " Amalgamation "), and the resulting amalgamated entity will survive as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Immediately prior to or concurrently with closing of the Proposed Transaction, the Company is expected to change its name to "Nordiq Energy Systems Inc. ( NESt)" or such other name as is determined by Marviken and the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ").

The completion of the Proposed Transaction will be subject to a number of customary closing conditions, including but not limited to: (i) the approval of the Amalgamation and the Proposed Transaction by the board of directors and shareholders of Marviken and 131, (ii) approvals of all regulatory bodies having jurisdiction in connection with the Proposed Transaction, (iii) approval of the TSXV, for the listing of the common shares of the Resulting Issuer (the " Resulting Issuer Shares "), including the satisfaction of its initial listing requirements, and (iv) the completion of the Concurrent Financing (as described below). In addition, immediately prior to or concurrently with closing of the Proposed Transaction, 131 is expected to consolidate (the " Consolidation ") all of its issued and outstanding common shares (each, a " 131 Share ") on a basis that reflects the price based on a price per 131 Share equal to the price per subscription receipt sold under the Concurrent Financing.

Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, each common share in the capital of Marviken shall be exchanged for one ‎common share of the Resulting Issuer, and any convertible securities of Marviken shall be exchanged economically equivalent securities of the Resulting Issuer.

A listing statement in connection with the proposed transaction and listing of the Resulting Issuer Shares on the TSXV will be prepared and filed in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

The Concurrent Financing

In connection with the completion of the Proposed Transaction, Marviken intends to complete a commercially reasonable best efforts private placement of subscription receipts of Marviken for gross proceeds of an expected $20,000,000 (the " Concurrent Financing "). The Concurrent Financing will be conducted on a private placement basis pursuant applicable prospectus exemptions.

Marviken intends to use the proceeds of the Concurrent Financing to pay for the costs and expenses of the Proposed Transaction, including the Concurrent Financing, for operations of the business of the Resulting Issuer, and for general working capital purposes.

Further details on the Concurrent Financing will be provided in a subsequent news release once available.

Mason Law is appointed as counsel for Marviken, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP is appointed as counsel to the Company.

About Marviken

Marviken is the owner of a 14 acre industrially zoned property strategically located south of Stockholm, Sweden. The Marviken site has a longstanding history of power generation and is fully integrated into the Swedish electrical grid. It hosts existing operational battery infrastructure, a 130 kV substation commissioned in 2017, and a 55,000 m3 underground energy storage cavern, with direct access to both fresh and cooling water sources. Marviken plans to develop and expand the site into a modern energy and digital infrastructure hub (the " Project "), which will include a data center and a 70 MW / 70 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) connected through the on-site substation. The Project is designed to support Sweden's transition to a more reliable, flexible, and decarbonized energy system, addressing the country's growing need for grid stability and sustainable energy solutions.

About the Company and 1001313119 Ontario Inc.

The Company was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on July 27, 2021. The Company is a reporting issuer under the securities laws of the jurisdictions of Alberta and British Columbia. None of its securities, are listed or posted for trading on any stock exchange and no public market exists for any securities of the Company. Additional information on the Company can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at .

Subco is a private company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on July 30, 2025, for the purpose of completing the Proposed Transaction.