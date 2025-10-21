Somnia Announces Data Streams Infrastructure For Real-Time Blockchain Applications

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Somnia, the high-performance Layer 1 blockchain built for high-throughput applications, has announced the upcoming rollout of Somnia Data Streams, a new infrastructure layer that allows applications to subscribe to onchain data and receive automatic updates when state changes occur.







Standard blockchain RPCs were built for Ethereum's throughput, not for the demands of real-time applications. Current approaches force developers to run external indexers that constantly poll the blockchain for updates, creating expensive technical overhead. Somnia Data Streams introduces subscription-based RPCs that eliminate this polling by pushing updates directly to applications. Built for Somnia's network, which processes over 1 million transactions per second with sub-second finality, Data Streams enables developers to read and write data at the speed their applications require.

Applications subscribe to the specific data they need and receive instant updates when state changes, rather than paying indexers to poll the blockchain repeatedly. This subscription model cuts out redundant queries, lowers operational costs, and delivers real-time responsiveness that traditional blockchain infrastructure couldn't support. Developers get an experience comparable to modern databases, without sacrificing blockchain's security and verifiability.

Transforming Prediction Markets

Prediction markets have exploded in popularity recently. Platforms are processing billions in volume, proving there's massive demand for onchain speculation beyond just token trading. Despite this growth, the technology behind these platforms remains surprisingly primitive.

Most prediction markets today rely heavily on off-chain infrastructure. Oracles fetch outcomes from external sources. Settlement happens manually or through centralized third parties. This limits the types of bets that are possible. Complex, specific wagers are difficult to offer because there's no way to verify outcomes and settle instantly. When disputes happen, the platform has to step in and decide who's right. This turns the platform into a middleman you have to trust, which defeats the entire purpose of using blockchain in the first place.

Somnia Data Streams solves this problem by allowing applications to subscribe to structured event streams. This enables far more sophisticated markets. Instead of simple binary bets on match outcomes, users can wager on granular in-game events. Who scores the next goal. Which driver completes the fastest lap. How many kills a gamer executes in the next five minutes.

For racing, a betting market can tap directly into live timing data to track which driver is fastest. When the race ends, payouts happen automatically based on verified results. For team sports, live possession stats can shift betting odds in real time based on which team is controlling the ball. As the game unfolds, participants see odds adjust instantly to reflect what's actually happening on the field.

This model scales to any domain where structured event data exists onchain, like Esports matches, financial instrument movements, governance proposal outcomes, and even AI model performance metrics. If the data is streaming through Somnia, a prediction market can be built around it.

Enabling Automatic Insurance Products

Prediction markets on Somnia have implications that extend well beyond sports betting and gaming. One of the most compelling applications is insurance where payouts are triggered automatically based on verifiable events rather than lengthy claims processes.

Traditional insurance is slow and expensive. When a flight is delayed, a crop fails due to drought, or a natural disaster strikes, policyholders file claims, insurers investigate, and settlements can take weeks or months. The administrative overhead drives up costs, and disputes over coverage terms create friction at exactly the moment people need support most.

Somnia Data Streams enables a different model. Insurance contracts can subscribe to event streams that track flight departures, weather data, seismic activity, or any other measurable condition. When the predefined threshold is met, payouts execute automatically. A flight delayed by more than three hours triggers immediate compensation. Rainfall below a certain level activates crop insurance. An earthquake above a specified magnitude releases disaster relief funds.

This approach removes the need for claims adjusters, reduces processing costs, and eliminates disputes over whether an event qualifies for coverage. The data is onchain and verifiable. The contract executes deterministically. Policyholders receive funds instantly when they need them most, without paperwork or waiting periods.

The composability of Data Streams makes these products easier to build and more accessible. Weather data providers, flight tracking services, and IoT sensor networks can publish structured event streams that insurance products subscribe to directly. Developers don't need to negotiate individual data partnerships or build custom integrations. They subscribe to the relevant schema and build their coverage logic on top.

This creates opportunities for new types of coverage that weren't economically viable before. Microinsurance for gig workers. Event cancellation protection for small venues. Yield protection for individual farmers. The administrative costs that made these products unprofitable in traditional insurance disappear when settlement is automatic and trustless.

Availability and Access

Somnia Data Streams with full onchain reactivity will be available early next year, with subscription RPCs rolling out first in the coming months. Developers interested in early access can sign up for the mailing list to be notified when the SDK becomes available.

About Somnia

Somnia is the fastest, most cost-effective EVM Layer-1 blockchain, capable of processing over 1 million transactions per second with sub-second finality and sub-cent fees. Somnia's performance enables real-time, fully onchain experiences that go beyond financial applications. It's the ideal foundation for building large-scale games, social platforms, AI-powered applications and much more.