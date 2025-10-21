Neworg Releases Comprehensive Grant Management Guide To Help Nonprofits Streamline Funding And Reporting

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - NewOrg Management System, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based data management solutions for nonprofits and government agencies, has released a new resource titled Grant Management Software for Nonprofits - Streamline Funding and Reporting. The guide helps nonprofit leaders improve funding allocation, compliance, and reporting with practical strategies grounded in modern, integrated technology.

As grant portfolios expand and compliance requirements grow more complex, many organizations still rely on manual or fragmented systems that slow operations and risk non-compliance. The new guide outlines how purpose-built data management tools can simplify these workflows, strengthen funder relationships, and increase overall impact.

"Grant management has always been one of the most demanding areas for nonprofits," said David Crouch, President of NewOrg. "Our goal with this guide is to show organizations how technology can take the pressure off staff, improve transparency, and make every dollar of funding more effective."

Key insights from the guide include:



Centralized data management for tracking multiple funding sources and restrictions

Automated compliance and reporting tools that reduce administrative time

Real-time dashboards for performance and transparency Collaborative workflows that connect funders, vendors, and program teams

The guide also highlights measurable results from organizations using NewOrg's platform, such as eliminating unspent restricted funds and cutting vendor payment times from weeks to days.

The full guide is available now at:



About NewOrg Management System, Inc.

NewOrg Management System, Inc. has provided secure, cloud-based case and data management solutions to nonprofits and government agencies since 2006. Serving more than 50,000 users across the U.S. and Canada, NewOrg's fully customizable platform supports case management, service tracking, grant compliance, volunteer coordination, and more-helping partners increase efficiency, transparency, and sustainability.