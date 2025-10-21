Lisa Lazard
- Professor in Psychology, The Open University
Lisa is a Professor in Psychology at the Open University. Her research broadly focuses on the psychology of gender and has published on a wide range of issues including sexual violence, parenting and constructing identities. Her current research focuses on the digital lives of women and families with a particular interest in Sharenting. She is currently the Past Chair of the Psychology of Women and Equalities Section (British Psychological Society).Experience
- –present Lecturer in Psychology, The Open University
