$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lisa Lazard

Lisa Lazard


2025-10-21 03:10:25
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor in Psychology, The Open University
Profile Articles Activity

Lisa is a Professor in Psychology at the Open University. Her research broadly focuses on the psychology of gender and has published on a wide range of issues including sexual violence, parenting and constructing identities. Her current research focuses on the digital lives of women and families with a particular interest in Sharenting. She is currently the Past Chair of the Psychology of Women and Equalities Section (British Psychological Society).

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Psychology, The Open University

The Conversation

MENAFN21102025000199003603ID1110228381

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search