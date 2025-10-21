Research Fellow, School of Media, Creative Arts and Social Inquiry, Curtin University

Dr Gwyneth Peaty is an Internet Studies researcher in the School of Media, Creative Arts and Social Inquiry (MCASI) at Curtin University and a learning designer at the Australian Centre for Student Equity and Success (ACSES). She holds a BA in Communication Studies and a PhD in English and Cultural Studies from the University of Western Australia. Her research covers popular culture, digital media and disability studies, and she is the reviews editor for The Australasian Journal of Popular Culture.

–present Research Fellow, Curtin University

2013 University of Western Australia, PhD in English

