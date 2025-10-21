South Korea Unveils Missile-Equipped Combat Robot

South Korean defense company LIG Nex1 unveiled its G-Sword ground-based robotic platform at the ADEX 2025 exhibition held in Seoul, Azernews reports.

The combat robot, built on a tracked chassis, is equipped with an automatic cannon and the Raybolt anti-tank guided missile system (ATGM). Designed to engage individual targets and provide autonomous support during military operations, the G-Sword represents a significant advancement in robotic warfare technology.

The platform features an AI-powered navigation system and advanced terrain-scanning sensors, enabling it to autonomously plan and navigate complex routes even in challenging environments. Its modular design allows for the integration of a wide range of equipment and weaponry, including communication repeaters and air defense systems. Additionally, the G-Sword can be used to transport various types of cargo, enhancing its versatility on the battlefield.

An interesting aspect of the G-Sword is its potential role in reducing human casualties by performing high-risk tasks such as frontline reconnaissance and precision strikes. As robotics and AI continue to evolve, platforms like the G-Sword may become central to future military strategies around the world.