President Ilham Aliyev Concluded State Visit To Kazakhstan

2025-10-21 03:09:13
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded his state visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan on October 21.

According to Azernews, a guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani President at Astana International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

