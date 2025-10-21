Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Contract 18-24 Program To Be Extended To All Combat Units Of Defense Forces - Palisa

Contract 18-24 Program To Be Extended To All Combat Units Of Defense Forces - Palisa


2025-10-21 03:08:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Pavlo Palisa, announced the news in Telegram.

"At the beginning, it was possible to choose only a few brigades; later, the experiment was expanded, and now there is a decision to include all combat units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the program", Palisa noted.

He emphasized that now anyone who wants to defend Ukraine at such an age can choose any brigade.

As reported by Ukrinform, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, 92nd, 93rd, and 72nd separate brigades arouse the greatest interest among candidates who sign a contract within the framework of the Contract 18-24 program.

Photo: Office of the President

MENAFN21102025000193011044ID1110228347

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search