Contract 18-24 Program To Be Extended To All Combat Units Of Defense Forces - Palisa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Pavlo Palisa, announced the news in Telegram.

"At the beginning, it was possible to choose only a few brigades; later, the experiment was expanded, and now there is a decision to include all combat units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the program", Palisa noted.

He emphasized that now anyone who wants to defend Ukraine at such an age can choose any brigade.

As reported by Ukrinform, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, 92nd, 93rd, and 72nd separate brigades arouse the greatest interest among candidates who sign a contract within the framework of the Contract 18-24 program.

Photo: Office of the President